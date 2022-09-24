McCann chosen president of S.J. Coastal Rowing

Tom McCann of Vineland has been elected the President of South Jersey Coastal Rowing.

Coastal Rowing is being considered as an Olympic sport. The International Olympic Committee has announced it will consider the addition of Coastal Rowing in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Coastal Rowing competitions had singles, doubles and quad rowing for men’s, women’s and mixed categories.

“It feels great to be the President and it’s a real honor,” said McCann, 71, a former Sea Isle City Beach Patrol captain and the former president of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association. “Coastal Rowing is a sport with short races that the fans can see, similar to the Goudy Memorials in South Jersey lifeguarding. The boats are about 185 pounds and they’re self-bailing. It would be great as an Olympic sport. It’s kind of new to the United States, but we have the athletes in South Jersey who can do this.”

Several leaders in area rowing, including McCann, have formed a South Jersey chapter for Coastal Rowing.

The SJCR officers include McCann, David Funk (Vice President), Thomas Feaster (Secretary) and Dan Adams (Co-Treasurer with McCann).

“South Jersey Rowing is blessed to have Dr. McCann as its leader,” said Feaster, of Sarasota, Florida, the President of the Board of Stewarts and a US National Team Coach. “There is no doubt with Tom’s passion, vision and attention to detail SJCR will become the leader of this sport, not only in the U.S., but in the world.”

McCann played football, cross country and track and field at Bishop McDevitt High School in Glenside, Pennsylvania. He rowed in the heavyweight eight at Temple University and was the team’s Co-Captain for coach Tom “Bear” Curran before graduating in 1974. Temple won the Kerr and Bergen Cups during that time.

McCann founded the Vineland High School crew program in 2001 and was a coach. He is still a volunteer for the program.

McCann received the Paul Harris Vocational Award from Rotary International while he was Principal in the Vineland School District. He received the Hero’s Award from the Vineland Board of Education for his many years of service.