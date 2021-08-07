Matthias Wuest wins Atlantic City Triathlon; Medford teacher Dana Palumbo is women's champ

ATLANTIC CITY — Matthias Wuest, of Sherwood, Maryland, is only in his second year as a triathlete but scored a big win in the Atlantic City Triathlon's featured race, the Olympic Triathlon, Saturday morning.

Dana Palumbo, a math teacher at Shawnee High School in Medford, was 18th overall in the Olympic Triathlon and the women's champion.

The race consisted of a mile swim, a 22-mile bike ride and a 10K run that ended at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on a warm, sunny, humid day.

Wuest, 26, won by more than a minute and a half in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 35 seconds. The field had 434 competitors.

"I won the Rock Hall Triathlon in Rock Hall, Maryland, in June, but this is much bigger," Wuest, 26, said. "I'm not too good in the swim, but in the bike and run I'm pretty strong. I don't know how many people I passed in the run, and it was enough to win. I'm very happy. I was looking to have a good race and was hoping to be top five."

Palumbo, 38, ran cross country and track as a student at Shawnee High School.

"It feels good to win," Palumbo said. "I won the Sprint Triathlon (a quarter-mile swim-11-mile bike-5K run) in 2018 and was second in this race in 2019. My swim and bike are pretty strong, but the run is definitely my best.”