Matthias Wuest wins Atlantic City Triathlon; Medford teacher Dana Palumbo is women's champ

ATLANTIC CITY — Matthias Wuest, of Sherwood, Maryland, is only in his second year as a triathlete but scored a big win in the Atlantic City Triathlon's featured race, the Olympic Triathlon, Saturday morning.
Dana Palumbo, a math teacher at Shawnee High School in Medford, was 18th overall in the Olympic Triathlon and the women's champion.
The race consisted of a mile swim, a 22-mile bike ride and a 10K run that ended at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on a warm, sunny, humid day.
Wuest, 26, won by more than a minute and a half in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 35 seconds. The field had 434 competitors.
"I won the Rock Hall Triathlon in Rock Hall, Maryland, in June, but this is much bigger," Wuest, 26, said. "I'm not too good in the swim, but in the bike and run I'm pretty strong. I don't know how many people I passed in the run, and it was enough to win. I'm very happy. I was looking to have a good race and was hoping to be top five."
Palumbo, 38, ran cross country and track as a student at Shawnee High School.
"It feels good to win," Palumbo said. "I won the Sprint Triathlon (a quarter-mile swim-11-mile bike-5K run) in 2018 and was second in this race in 2019. My swim and bike are pretty strong, but the run is definitely my best.”
The Atlantic City Triathlon, presented by DelMoSports, was actually six races in one. Besides the Olympic and Sprint Triathlons, there were also the Olympic and Sprint Duathlons and the Olympic and Sprint Aquabikes.
Ben Rotherham, 34, of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, and Megan Donlevie, 16, of Monmouth Beach, were the Sprint Triathlon winners. Rotherham won by nearly four minutes in 53 minutes, 52 seconds. Donlevie was seventh overall and first for the women in 1:01.45. There were 439 competitors in the race.
"After the swim, I had the fastest bike split, and then I stayed in the lead in the run," Rotherham said.
Donlevie is a rising junior at Shore Regional High School, where she runs cross country and track.
"I didn't know I was leading," Donlevie said. "I never won a big race like this. It feels great; I'm really happy. When I finished, my mom (Allison Donlevie) told me I won. It was real exciting."
The team champion was Wild Harbor Tri Club, based in North Wildwood and Stone Harbor, to earn the DelMo Cup. Wild Harbor, which has about 40 participants, was the team points champion with 242.
Points were scored from for places one through 10 according to gender, age group and weight.
"We had a lot of people participating, and they're all dedicated, focused and determined," said Val DeJoseph, the Wild Harbor founder. "They were in various races."
Rob Jones, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Darlise DiMatteo, of Newark, Delaware, were the winners of the Olympic Aquabike (a 1-mile swim and a 22-mile bike segment). Jones was first overall out of 28 in 1:22.39. DiMatteo was eighth overall and the women's winner in 1:44.03.
Paul Greenberg, of Westport, Connecticut, won the Olympic Duathlon (a 2-mile run, a 22-mile bike segment and a 10K run) in 1:55.32. Lindsay Leigh, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was the women's winner in 2:14.37. The field had 37 competitors.
Larry Spitzer, Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Land, of Paoli, Pennsylvania finished 1-2, respectively, in the Sprint Aquabike (a quarter-mile swim and an 11-mile bike segment). Spitzer was first in 45:08, and Land was second and the women's champion in 33:39.
"I do the bike better," said Spitzer, 55. "I've been a triathlete for 30 years. I have a foot injury right now, which is why I'm not running. When it gets better, I'll do all three."
Pablo Galao Birkmann, of Springfield Township, and Kathleen Medley, of Philadelphia, were the winners of the Sprint Duathlon (a two-mile run, an 11-mile bike segment and a 5K run). Birkmann won in 1:05.58, and Medley finished fourth and won the women's title in 1:18.30.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
