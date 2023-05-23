For one week, Matthew Rivera did his best Shohei Ohtani impression for the Ball State University baseball team.

The senior catcher and 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate hit a two-run homer and a solo homer in a 12-1 win over Southern Indiana. He struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief in a 29-11 loss to Kent State. Rivera wrapped up his week with a solo homer and a two-run homer in an 11-5 loss to Kent State.

Rivera is hitting .302 with nine doubles, nine homers and 27 RBIs in 35 games (24 starts). The only other time he pitched was with Harford Community College in 2021. He spent 2019 and 2020 at La Salle.

Ball State (33-21) will begin the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) went 2 for 3 in Boston College's 5-1 loss to Notre Dame. He hit an RBI single in a 7-2 win over Notre Dame.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) struck out three in three scoreless innings in Coastal Carolina's 8-6 win over North Carolina. He allowed one run and struck out seven in four innings to improve to 3-0 in a 10-9 win over Marshall.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) got two hits and scored twice in Dayton's 32-14 win over Massachusetts. He went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and scored twice in an 8-5 win over UMass.

In Iona's 15-9 loss to Niagara, Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and three runs. Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine) singled and scored twice. In a 16-5 loss to Fairfield, Ragsdale doubled and scored.

Donovan Gevers (Egg Harbor Township) struck out two in two scoreless innings in Maryland Eastern Shore's 4-3 loss to George Mason.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out one in two scoreless innings in North Carolina's 3-1 loss to Clemson.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit the go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning of Old Dominion's 7-6 win over Georgia State.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) hit a two-run double, singled and scored in Penn's 10-6 win over Columbia in the Ivy League Tournament. He hit an RBI single in a 10-7 win over Harvard.

Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in Rider's 12-8 loss to Manhattan.

Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) singled twice and drove in a run in Rutgers' 8-7 loss to Minnesota. In a 14-6 win over Minnesota, Jordan Sweeney (EHT) went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, and Cohen hit a two-run homer.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 and scored for Saint Joseph's in a 9-4 win over George Mason. He went 3 for 3 with a double, four runs and an RBI in a 13-6 win over George Mason.

Cole Vanderslice (St. Augustine) pitched a scoreless inning in Villanova's 8-4 win over Saint Joseph's. He allowed three unearned runs and struck out one in five innings and got the no-decision in a 6-5 loss to Seton Hall.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed three hits and a walk and struck out four in 7 1/3 shutout innings to improve to 4-3 in Wagner's 6-1 win over Long Island.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out one in three scoreless innings in West Virginia's 7-3 loss to Texas.

Nate Goranson (Millville) scored twice in William & Mary's 16-13 loss to UNC Wilmington.

Logan Petty (Mainland Regional) doubled and scored in Arcadia's 14-9 loss to Susquehanna in an NCAA Division III Tournament regional game.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) got two hits in Immaculata's 9-2 loss to Christopher Newport in a D-III regional game. He singled twice and scored in an 11-7 loss to Shenandoah.

Rowan, which includes freshman Mason Dorsey (St. Augustine), won its D-III regional and will face Susquehanna in a best-of-three series in the Super Regionals starting Friday.

Ursinus' Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.