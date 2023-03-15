Matthew Rivera hitting .343 for Ball State baseball: College notebook

Matthew Rivera has been one of Ball State University’s most consistent hitters this season.

The senior catcher is hitting .343 (12 for 35) with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and 11 RBIs in 12 games for the Cardinals (10-6).

The 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township doubled and drove in three runs in an 11-9 win over Florida A&M. He hit a two-run single and scored in an 11-3 win over Western Michigan.

In Boston College’s 7-6 win over Tennessee, Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out one in the final 1 2/3 innings in relief to get the win. Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) singled and drove in a run.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) drove in two runs in Dayton’s 7-5 win over Miami.

Gannon Brady (Ocean City) struck out one in a shutout inning in Fordham’s 11-0 win over Saint Peter’s.

Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) singled and doubled in Iona’s 12-4 loss to Longwood.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) pitched two shutout innings in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 12-6 win over Maryland.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine Prep) allowed a walk and struck out nine in 3 1/3 shutout innings of relief in North Carolina’s 7-3 loss to Virginia.

Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) hit an RBI single and scored in UNC Asheville’s 7-3 win over Massachusetts.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs in Old Dominion’s 16-7 win over Norfolk State.

Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) allowed an unearned run and struck out two in two innings and got the win in Rider’s 18-7 victory over Richmond.

In Rutgers’ 5-2 win over Georgia Southern, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI double, and Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) scored. In a 19-6 victory over Georgia Southern, Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out five in five innings to get the win. Sweeney went 2 for 3 with a homer, four runs and two RBIs. Cohen added a hit, two runs and an RBI. In a 7-0 win over Georgia Southern, Sweeney singled and scored twice.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) singled and scored the deciding run for Saint Joseph’s in a 4-3 win over UMass Lowell. He went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in a 7-1 win over UMass Lowell. He hit a solo homer and an RBI double in a 9-3 victory over UMass Lowell.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) allowed three runs and struck out six in six innings and got the win in Stony Brook’s 15-5 victory over Long Island.

Tommy Finnegan (Ocean City) allowed a run and struck out three in two innings for St. John’s in an 11-2 win over Albany.

Nate Goranson (Millville) hit a double in William & Mary’s 7-3 loss to Virginia. He singled and drove in a run in a 12-3 win over Charleston.

In Barton’s 9-6 win over Emory & Henry, Ryan McIsaac (Millville) hit a two-run double. Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) singled and scored twice. Andrew Simone (Vineland) struck out three in five shutout innings for the victory. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) scored. In a 2-1 win over Belmont Abbey, McIsaac had two hits and a run. In a 9-2 win over Belmont Abbey, he had a triple, an RBI double and a run. Beebe singled and scored twice, and Gonzalez singled and scored. Simone allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out one in three innings.

Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) struck out three in 7 1/3 shutout innings of relief in Bloomfield’s 8-2 loss to Molloy.

Dante Coia (Vineland) struck out one in a shutout inning in Chestnut Hill’s 16-11 loss to Kutztown.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) struck out two in two shutout innings for the save in Arcadia’s 7-6 win over Stevens Institute of Technology.

Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) struck out two in two shutout innings of relief in Cabrini’s 19-2 win over Delaware Valley.

Blake Ramos (Millville) singled, scored and drove in two in Delaware Valley’s 8-2 win over Hilbert. He hit a two-run double in a 7-6 loss to Bethany.

David Hunsberger (Vineland) hit an RBI single and stole home in Eastern’s 9-5 win over Muhlenberg. He went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs in a 4-3 loss to Alvernia. In a 9-6 loss to Alvernia, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) had two hits, and Hunsberger drove in one run.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 4 with a run and two stolen bases in Immaculata’s 6-0 win over Saint Joseph’s (Maine). He singled, scored and stole a base in an 8-3 win over Husson. He had two hits, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 13-12 loss to Fontbonne.

Steve Petrosh (Holy Spirit) singled, scored twice and drove in a run in Kean’s 19-4 win over Swarthmore. He singled and scored in a 7-1 loss to Wabash.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) hit an RBI single and scored twice in McDaniel’s 12-9 loss to Stevenson. He hit a pair of two-run doubles in a 15-2 win over Worcester State.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had a single and a double in Montclair State’s 6-2 loss to William Peace. He had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 6-2 win over Maryville. He had a single, a double and a run in a 4-2 win over Adrian.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed just two walks and struck out 11 in seven innings, and Ramapo earned a combined no-hitter with a 5-0 win over Westminster.

Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) hit a solo homer in Rutgers-Camden’s 6-1 win over Wilson. In an 11-4 loss to Mary Washington, Scotty Price (Cumberland Regional) and Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) each pitched a shutout inning. In a 6-4 loss to Mary Washington, Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) singled and scored.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) hit an RBI single in Ursinus’ 6-4 win over Vassar. He hit a two-run double and an RBI double in a 24-6 win over Saint Vincent. He had two hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in an 8-4 win over Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Brody Levin (Mainland) went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs in Harford Community College’s 17-12 win over Community College of Baltimore County, Essex.

In Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland’s 13-8 loss to Ocean County College, Jimmy Kurtz (Buena) went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a run, and David Appalonia (EHT) singled and scored. In a 5-1 loss to Heartland CC, Nate Kennedey (Cedar Creek) struck out two in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

