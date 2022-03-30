Matthew Rivera batting over .400 in first season with Ball State: College notebook

Junior catcher Matthew Rivera is leading the Ball State University baseball team at the plate this season.

Last week, the 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs in Ball State’s only game, a 9-4 win over Bowling Green State. The Cardinals (12-8) took a five-game winning streak into Monday.

Through Sunday, Rivera had played in 15 games (nine starts) for the Cardinals and was leading the team with a .438 batting average (14 for 32). He had three doubles, three homers, seven runs and 17 RBIs. Last week, he was named the Mid-American Conference Co-Player of the Week.

Rivera played in 2019 and 2020 for La Salle, which ended its baseball program after the 2021 season. Rivera transferred to Ball State in Muncie, Indiana, after spending the 2021 season at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland.

Sean Duffy (Egg Harbor Township) struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief for High Point in a 5-4 win over Winthrop.

Alex Hunt (St. Augustine Prep) struck out four and allowed a run in three innings in relief for Iona in a 16-1 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) hit a pair of RBI singles in Marist’s 13-10 loss to Fairfield. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in an 8-4 win over Fairfield. He singled and scored in a 704 loss to Fairfield.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed four runs, three earned, and struck out four in six innings to improve to 3-0 in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 16-9 win over Hartford.

In Monmouth’s 10-9 loss to Fordham, Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) had two hits and a run, and Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) singled twice. In an 8-5 loss to Fordham, Ventresca hit a solo homer and scored a run, and Catalano had two hits.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) hit a three-run homer and a double in North Carolina State’s 5-3 win over North Carolina A&T. He singled, scored and drove in a run in an 8-6 win over Georgia Tech. He hit a solo homer in a 6-5 win over Georgia Tech. He singled and scored in a 6-1 win over Georgia Tech.

In Old Dominion’s 6-2 win over Virginia Military Institute, Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) had two hits, a run and an RBI, and Robbie Petracci (EHT) had two hits and an RBI. In an 11-4 loss to Charlotte, Petracci hit a solo homer. In a 13-8 loss to Charlotte, Levari hit a two-run double and another double. In a 13-12 win over Charlotte, Levari doubled and scored twice, Petracci hit a single, a double and drove in three runs. Noah Dean (Pinelands) struck out six in 3 1/3 shutout innings to get the win and improve to 2-0.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed two runs and struck out eight in six innings to get the win in Penn’s 10-5 win over Columbia.

Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) went 3 for 4 with a double and a run in Rutgers’ 5-2 win over Rider. In a 6-4 win over Penn State, Santa Maria hit a two-run double, and Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit an RBI single. In an 8-6 loss to Penn State, Santa Maria singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run. In a 20-6 win over Penn State, Santa Maria went 5 for 7 with a run and four RBIs. Sweeney singled, scored twice and drove in a run.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) allowed a run and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings to get the win in Stony Brook’s 6-2 victory over Maine.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) allowed three unearned runs and struck out four in seven innings to get the win for St. John’s in a 7-3 victory over Quinnipiac.

Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single and scored twice in Villanova’s 15-4 win over Richmond.

Frankie Wright (EHT) struck out six in five shutout innings to get the win for Wagner in a 5-1 victory over Central Connecticut State. Lukas Torres (Barnegat) added a pinch-hit single in the win.

In Barton’s 8-7 loss to Catawba, Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) hit a solo homer, and Ryan McIsaac (Millville) singled and scored. In a 3-2 loss to Barry, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit an RBI double, and Scaranda had two hits. In a 7-6 win over Barry, Scaranda went 3 for 4 with a solo homer. McIsaac and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) each doubled, scored and drove in a run, and Gonzalez scored. In a 12-6 win over Barry, Gonzalez and Scaranda each singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. McIsaac added a single, a double and three RBIs.

Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) faced two batters and struck out one for the final out to get his first save in Bloomsburg’s 10-8 win over Kutztown.

Garrett Musey (Millville) hit a two-run homer and a single in Goldey-Beacom’s 5-4 loss to Post. He singled and scored in an 11-2 win over Post.

Nick Nutile (Mainland) doubled and scored in Alvernia’s 16-5 loss to Kean. He had two hits in a 6-2 loss to Rutgers-Camden. He had two hits and an RBI in a 3-1 loss to Haverford.

In Arcadia’s 2-1 victory over Wilkes, Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed one run and struck out three in four innings, and Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) struck out four in 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief to get the win.

George Ambruster (St. Joseph) singled and hit a two-run double in Delaware Valley’s 7-4 win over Gwynedd Mercy. He hit a double in a 9-8 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. He had a single and a double in a 2-0 win over Stevens.

David Hunsberger (Vineland) went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI in Eastern’s 17-0 win over Valley Forge. In a 5-4 win over Muhlenberg, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) had two hits, a run and drew a bases-loaded RBI walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game. In a 4-3 loss to Kean, Hunsberger singled, doubled and scored.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) went 3 for 4 with a run scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 5-3 loss to Immaculata.

Steve Petrosh (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Kean’s 16-5 win over Alvernia. He had a two-run double and an RBI in an 8-4 win over St. Joseph’s Long Island. In a 4-3 win over Kean that went 12 innings, Justin Diefenbach (Lacey Township) allowed two runs and struck out nine in nine innings. He did not get the decision.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184. jrusso@pressofac.com. Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

