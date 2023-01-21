Matt Perrella to coach Ocean City Nor'easters in 2023

The Ocean City Nor’easters have promoted assistant coach Matt Perrella to the head-coaching job, the team announced Friday.

Perrella replaces Kevin Nuss, who will continue with the Nor’easters organization in the front office as sporting director.

Perrella, who has an extensive soccer background as a player and coach, was an assistant for the Nor’easters in 2022 when the team went undefeated in the spring/summer regular season and finished 11-1-4. Ocean City won the Mid-Atlantic Division championship of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Perrella, a former Rider University soccer player, also was an assistant coach for the Nor’easters in 2019.

“It’s really a massive opportunity,” said Perrella in a news release. “Not just to be taking over following Kevin as the next Nor'easters head coach but to have earned such a level of trust from ownership to lead this group. Growing up, this was a club I had huge respect for and through college. I never had the opportunity to play here. To be given this task, to have molded into the coach I am under Kevin's tenure, it's just a really special thing for me.”

Perrella, who specializes in goalie training, assisted Nuss for the Camden County College men’s team before becoming head coach of the Cougars.

Nuss’ move to the front office came about after he was hired as an assistant coach and director of scouting for Union Omaha, a USL League One team. Following Ocean City’s 2022 season, Nuss was a finalist for the USL League Two Coach of the Year award.

“Ocean City has been a huge part of my life for over a decade so this was an extremely difficult decision but I know with Matt taking the lead, the club is in an excellent position to move forward,” said Nuss in the release. “He is fully prepared to lead this club and I am excited to support him in my new position (as sporting director).

At Rider, Perrella, was a four-year starter and a three-year captain. He later was an assistant coach for the Drexel University women’s team. The North Brunswick native played professionally indoors for the Harrisburg Heat and Syracuse Silver Knights and outdoors for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Jacksonville Armada, Bethlehem Steel and North Carolina FC. He also played in England in 2014 with the Newcastle United reserves team.

“We are excited to have Matt step into the head coaching role,” Nor’easters general manager Giancarlo Granese Jr. said in the release. “Matt was a key part in the club having a successful season last year as an assistant coach. The club looks forward to seeing what he can do this season as the head coach.”