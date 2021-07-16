Matt Moore - He's better than you think; Left-hander fans 9 in win over Miami

PHILADELPHIA – Matt Moore made a bad first impression with the Phillies.

Since then, the starting pitcher has been more effective than fans jaded by his rough introduction probably think.

Moore struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings as the Phillies returned from the All-Star break with a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins in the first of a doubleheader of seven-inning games at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. Travis Jankowski provided the offense for Philadelphia with a career-high four RBIs.

Many times a playoff team will sign a once-successful veteran to bolster its rotation. That was the Phillies plan when they signed Moore to a reported one-year, $3 million contract in the offseason. The left-hander had a successful season in Japan last year and was all star with the Tampa Bay Rays 2103.

Things, however, did not go as planned.

Moore allowed 12 earned runs in his first 11 innings pitched this season. The Phillies placed him on the COVID-19 injured list in April and the 10-day injured list with back spasms in May.

But in four starts since rejoining the rotation on June 25, Moore has allowed six earned runs in 17 2/3 innings for a 3.06 ERA. Better yet the Phillies have won all four of those games.