Not many people have had the kind of week Martin Truex Jr. is enjoying.

Last weekend, he watched younger brother Ryan drive to the first win of a NASCAR career that began in 2010, the 31-year-old taking the Xfinity Series checkered flag at Dover Motor Speedway.

Two days later, last Monday, the older Truex brother won a Cup Series race for the first time since September 2021.

On Tuesday, his phone rang. NASCAR CEO Jim France was calling to let him know he had been chosen as one of the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history and will be among those honored at Darlington Raceway next weekend.

“It’s amazing. I’ve said it before, but when I got the opportunity to race cars for a living, I never thought I would get to where I’m at," Truex said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry. "I’ve been really fortunate along the way to have a lot of great teams behind me and win a lot of races and win a Cup championship and two in Xfinity. I feel very lucky to be on the list. It’s a big honor.”

Truex won the Cup title in 2017 and is a three-time runner-up who has 32 career victories, 29th most in history, at NASCAR's top level. On Sunday, he will compete in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

He's been running near the front most of the season but had gone 54 points races without a victory until last weekend.

"We started with the Clash win," he said of an exhibition race in Los Angeles in February. "It was really big for us. I know that it’s not a points event and all that, but just for us with last year really struggling on short tracks, I feel like we put a huge effort together this offseason to be prepared for this year, to really put in an effort and talk about the things that we needed to do better from last year.

"I think our whole team was really motivated to get better and to do whatever we needed to do and really communicated a lot about the things we needed to work on. So, really, the Clash was a big deal to get, and it gave us a lot of confidence. Even though the past couple years had been really strong, until then it was a little up and down, but we still had a lot of confidence and felt like we were going in the right direction. ... I feel really good about where we’re at and I feel like we’re ready to break loose and get on a run. We have some really good tracks coming up the next several weeks, with Kansas and Darlington the next two weeks in particular.”

Truex has won twice at Kansas, finished in the top five 10 times and in the top 10 16 times. He's led 827 laps on the 1.5-mile oval ,and his average finish is 12.2.

"The wall has really come into play the last couple of years there since the asphalt has worn out," Truex said. "So, running high is very important there, and also momentum is very important at Kansas. You have a big, wide front straightaway that gives you the option to make big bold moves on the restarts where it can get pretty wild there. Kansas is definitely high on my list of places I like to race.”

Notes: FSI will televise the 3 p.m. race. ... Through 11 of 36 races, Truex is fourth in points, 40 behind leader Ross Chastain. ... His primary sponsor Sunday will be Reser’s Fine Foods, which has its largest manufacturing facility in Topeka, Kansas. ... The race will consist of 267 laps covering 400 miles. Stage 1 will be 80 laps, stage 2 85 laps and the final stage 102 laps. ... The Xfinity Series does not race this weekend. ... The Truex brothers grew up in Mayetta, Stafford Township.