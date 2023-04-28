Martin Truex Jr. can always count on seeing a lot of friendly faces when he races at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Southern Regional High School alumnus would love nothing more than to give them all a reason to get up on their feet and celebrate by appearing in victory lane after the Wurth 400 on Sunday afternoon in Delaware.

"No question, most of my friends and family come to that race. We’ve got quite the cheering section, which is pretty cool," he said in a release from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD.

"We are racing so much all over the country that it’s nice to see some familiar faces and get to spend a little bit of time with friends and family. Maybe just a little bit of extra time before the race, but definitely well worth it:

Truex got the first of his 31 Cup victories at Dover in 2007. The Monster Mile is one of five racetracks where Truex has won three times, along with Martinsville Speedway and Richmond International Raceway, both in Virginia, Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina and Sonoma Raceway in California.

The 41-year-old Truex grew up in Mayetta, Stafford Township.

"I view Dover as my hometown track, it’s closest to home. If you could drive across the bay, it would be really close. ... I’ve been going there a long time, and it’s a place that means a lot to me, starting early in my Busch Series career, and doing some racing there in my dad’s car, and my first Cup win there, as well. We’ve had a lot of success there, too. It’s a special place for me, and I love going there, it feels like home. We have a lot of friends and family who go to that race, as well, and hoping we can get them a win with our Bass Pro Shops Camry.”

Truex won the Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, but that was an exhibition race. He has not won a points race since Sept. 11, 2021, a drought of 55 races. He continues to contend, however. Through 11 of 36 races this season, he is seventh in points.

“I feel really good about where we are at," the 2017 Cup champion and three-time runner-up said. "We’ve had some missed opportunities, for sure. It was really cool to start off the year winning the Clash out in L.A., and get some confidence and momentum. Since then, it’s been a bit up and down. Richmond was definitely one that got away (11th place on April 2), but I feel really good about where we are at as a team and, if we can execute some cleaner races, I think we are going to have a shot at winning coming up here soon."

"There are some really good tracks for me coming up over the next several weeks. We have Dover, Kansas, Darlington, all good tracks for us. You kind of have to throw away Talladega, but I feel like we are gaining momentum coming off good runs at Bristol on the dirt and at Martinsville. Like anything, it’s always about execution. There are so many things that go on in these races that can go the wrong way for you, we just got to keep focused and good things will come.”

Truex's plan for the Dover weekend is straightforward.

“Just build on what we learned last year and I think it’s important we qualify well, so hopefully we do that. Generally, when you qualify well there, you get a good pit stall and it sets you up for a smoother day. Staying out front all day long is very important, and track position is very important since it’s hard to pass. It’s a very fast track and you want to keep your track position," he said.

"Hopefully we can qualify well and it can set us up for a really good day. Corner speeds are so high at Dover that it does become hard to pass. But we’ve also had years where it’s been hard to pass and we’ve driven through the whole field there, like in 2019. You’ve got to get your car dialed in right and, if you can do that, you can do pretty much what you want with it.”

Another strong Truex performance over 400 miles Sunday would not surprise anybody: In 32 Cup starts at Dover, Truex has nine top-five finishes, 18 top-10s and led 1,001 laps. His average finish there is 11.8. In six Cup races for JGR at Dover, Truex has four top-five finishes.

Notes: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race, with coverage starting at 1 p.m. and the green flag dropping at 1:11, one hour earlier initially scheduled due to the weather forecast. ... Stage 1 Sunday will consist of 120 laps. Stage 2 will have 130, Stage 3 150. Truex leads all Cup drivers with victories in 56 stages since 2017, when the format was introduced. ... Younger brother Ryan Truex will drive the No. 18 for JGR in Saturday afternoon's Xfinity Series race.