Markquese Bell, Isiah Pacheco make 53-man rosters, Bo Melton waived

Markquese Bell and Isiah Pacheco made the cut Tuesday.

Bo Melton did not.

After strong training camps and preseasons, Bell, a rookie safety for the Dallas Cowboys, and Pacheco, a rookie running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, made the initial, league-mandated 53-man rosters of their respective teams. Each NFL team's deadline to get down to 53 was 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Bell (Bridgeton High School) was one of five safeties remaining on the Cowboys' roster, while Pacheco (Vineland) was one of the four running backs on the Chiefs' roster. Melton (Cedar Creek), a rookie wide receiver, was waived by the Seattle Seahawks, who had too many receivers on the depth chart and kept six.

These are initial rosters, meaning they could change before the season starts next week. Players who were cut Tuesday will clear waivers and could sign with another team or make a practice squad.

Melton and Pacheco each played at Rutgers University.

Melton was selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round (229th overall) in April. Pacheco was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round (251st overall). Bell, who played at Texas A&M, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys.

Bell had a terrific preseason. He had nine tackles, including five in the Cowboys' second preseason game. In their first game, he had one tackle and a quarterback hit that almost resulted in a goal-line fumble.

In the third game, Bell had an interception and returned it 30 yards. Dallas was losing 20-13 at the time, and the turnover resulted in the tying touchdown. The Cowboys ended up winning 27-26. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was giving an interview on the sideline when Bell intercepted the pass, and he cheered on the rookie.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told cowboyswire.usatoday.com that he loved Bell's multi-skilled qualities.

“I was really pushing to get him drafted as a linebacker,” Quinn said earlier in August on the Tallahassee website, “and then when we selected a linebacker, I said, ‘This guy will make a hell of a safety.'”

Pacheco made a case for himself in the Chiefs' third preseason game when he rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries. The official NFL Twitter account posted a picture of him Aug. 13 and said "Isiah Pacheco: Potential (fantasy) sleeper in 2022?"

Pacheco has garnered national attention for his performance both in training camp and the preseason. "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network even did a feature segment on the running back.

Pacheco and Bell did not post their reactions on Twitter as of Tuesday evening.

Melton had a reception for 24 yards in the Seahawks' preseason finale. In the first and second preseason games, he had 47 yards on two catches and four catches for 18 yards, respectively.

Melton will attempt to earn another opportunity in the league.

Southern Regional graduates Mike Gesicki and Clark Harris are back for their fifth and 15 NFL seasons in the league, respectively. Gesicki, coming off season with a career-high 780 receiving yards, is a tight end for the Miami Dolphins. Harris has been the Cincinnati Bengals' long snapper since 2009 and played in the Super Bowl last season.

Austin Johnson (St. Augustine Prep) is a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers. He played four seasons with the Tennessee Titans and spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants.

Abdullah Anderson (Absegami) was a defensive lineman with the Atlanta Falcons in training camp but was cut Tuesday.

Ryquell Armstead (Millville) was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Armstead was drafted in the fifth round in 2019 and rushed for 188 yards in two seasons with the Jaguars.

Jamil Demby (Vineland), who was drafted in the sixth round (192nd overall) by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, is a free agent. Demby was on the injured reserve list for the entire 2021 season, during which the Rams won the Super Bowl, and was later released. Demby worked out with the Buffalo Bills in July, according to The Buffalo News.