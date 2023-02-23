Mariah Stephens won two events among her three top-three finishes to help the Rider University women’s indoor track and field team win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship.

Stephens, a sophomore sprinter and jumper who graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School, won the triple jump with a leap of 11.69 meters. Her other gold medal came in the 60-meter hurdles, which she won in 8.59 seconds.

Stephens added a second-place finish in the 60 dash (7.65), and teammate Valencia Gosser (Barnegat) placed fifth (7.83). Gosser also placed fifth in the 200 (25.62).

Also competing at the MAAC was Saint Peter’s sophomore Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami), who was fourth in the 400 (58.12) and ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:05.41).

Louisiana Tech’s Leah Ellis (Millville) competed in the pentathlon at the Conference USA Championships, placing 13th out of 15. She won the long jump portion (5.7m).

New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Grace Burke (Ocean City) was eighth in the 400-meter dash (59.73 seconds) at the America East Championships. She also ran on the 4x400 relay (4:00.75). McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was 10th in the long jump (4.96m). Amiyah Stephens (ACIT) was 17th in the 200 (26.66).

Holy Family’s Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was fourth in the pole vault (2.45m) at the East Coast Conference Championships. Zane’ McNeil (Charter Tech) placed eighth in the 800 (2:35.84), and Shaunajah Davis (Oakcrest) was 12th in the 60 (8.43).

Rowan’s Alexia Bey (Oakcrest) was fifth in the weight throw (14.71m) at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships. The Profs placed third.

The College of New Jersey’s Erin Hanlon (Ocean City) was third in the 800 (2:22.08) at the NJAC Championships, which the Lions won. She also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:58.18). Savannah Hodgens (Mainland) placed second in the 5,000 (19:12.57).

Men’s indoor track

Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) ran on Rider’s third-place distance medley relay (10:06.55), helping the Broncs win the MAAC Championship. He was also 12th in the 3,000 (8:43.84). Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 24th in the 5,000 (16:07.74).

Georgian Court’s Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was eighth in the triple jump (12.73m) and ninth in the long jump (6.34m) at the ECC Championships. Holy Family’s Zaheer Owens (ACIT) placed seventh in the triple jump (12.78m), and teammate Miguel Sanchaz (Pleasantville) was ninth in the 400 (54.72).

Kutztown’s Kayden Platania (Buena Regional) placed third in the mile (4:45.06) at the KU Last Chance Meet.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in Notre Dame’s 78-76 overtime win against Louisville. She had six points and five rebounds in an 83-43 win over Pittsburgh.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had seven points and four rebounds in Bloomfield’s 79-69 loss to Felician. She had four rebounds and two points in a 69-55 loss to Dominican.

Grace Speer (ACIT) had six points and four rebounds in Florida Tech’s 75-63 loss to Embry-Riddle.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 21 to go with five rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 85-78 loss to Chestnut Hill.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saint Anselm’s 74-69 loss to Assumption. She had six points, five rebounds and four assists in a 56-27 win over Saint Michael’s.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Albright’s 72-61 win over Widener.

Caraline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had three points and three rebounds in Clarks Summit’s 87-63 win over Penn State-Abington.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had five points and seven rebounds in Coast Guard’s 85-62 loss to Springfield. She scored 16, grabbed 10 rebounds and added four assists in a 75-67 win over Emerson.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had three points and two rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 82-68 win over Cabrini.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 21 points and four rebounds in Kean’s 63-50 win over Stockton. She has 1,906 career points, and needs 68 points to tie the program record. On Tuesday, she was named to the all-NJAC first team.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) grabbed five rebounds in Neumann’s 68-49 loss to Cabrini.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) scored four in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 59-43 win over Penn College. She had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 92-47 win over PSU-Berks.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists in Ramapo’s 66-58 loss to William Paterson. She had 16 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 69-65 loss to Rowan in the NJAC Tournament. On Tuesday, she was named an all-NJAC honorable mention.

In Rowan’s 67-55 win over Montclair State, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had seven points and two rebounds, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored nine. In a 69-65 win over Ramampo in an NJAC Tournament game, Herlihy had nine points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists, and Holt grabbed six rebounds and scored four.

PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports in the 2022-23 season