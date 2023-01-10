 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Mariah Stephens, Tey'ana Ames win at Wagner Invitational: College notebook

Mariah Stephens hurdles

EHT graduate Mariah Stephens competes at last season’s MAAC indoor championships. On Friday, Stephens won the 60-meter hurdles for Rider at the Wagner Invitational.

 Rider Athletics, Provided

Two former Cape-Atlantic League track and field standouts had success at the Wagner Invitational on Friday at the Ocean Breeze Facility in Staten Island, New York.

Rider University’s Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.76 seconds. She bested her preliminary time of 8.87, which was the second fastest.

Stephens also finished second in the triple jump (11.28 meter) and seventh in the 60 dash (8.11). Her 60 hurdles title was an ECAC/IC4A qualifying mark.

Rutgers freshman Tey’ana Ames (ACIT) won the shot put with a throw of 13.74 meters. She added a third-place finish in the high jump (1.65m).

New Jersey Institute of Technology’s McKinleigh Mattie (Barnegat) was fifth in the triple jump (11.17m) and sixth in the long jump (5.13m).

Men’s indoor track

Rider’s Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) placed 12th in the mile (4:24.33) at the Wagner Invitational. Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 30th (4:36.93).

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had six points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Notre Dame’s 85-48 win over Boston College.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had two points and five assists in Bloomfield’s 78-46 loss to Post. She scored eight to go with six steals, three assists and two rebounds in a 60-46 loss to Mercy.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) had five points and five rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 79-52 loss to Chestnut Hill. She scored 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 63-60 loss to Caldwell.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 11 to go with five assists and four rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 65-57 loss to Assumption. She scored 23 points and added five assists and three rebounds in a 60-51 win over New Haven.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 12 to go with seven rebounds and three steals in Albright’s 70-57 win over York. She grabbed 13 points and added seven points, three assists and two steals in a 64-51 loss to Stevenson.

Caraline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had five points, four rebounds and three assists in Clarks Summit’s 90-62 victory over Bryn Athyn. She had nine points and three assists in an 86-57 win over Cairn.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Coast Guard’s 76-72 win over Westfield State. She had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 79-75 loss to Bryant & Stratton.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had four points and four rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 65-56 loss to Marymount.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 15 to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Kean’s 93-47 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 79-66 loss to Rowan.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in Neumann’s 79-56 victory over Penn State-Brandywine. She had eight points and three rebounds in a 77-68 win over Marywood.

Ciani Redd-Howard (Atlantic City) had 11 points and four rebounds in PSU-Harrisburg’s 63-43 loss to Messiah. She scored 15 and grabbed six rebounds in a 77-57 win over Penn College. She had 16 rebounds and 11 points in a 74-58 victory over PSU-Abington.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored 20 to go with seven rebounds and three assists in Ramapo’s 63-53 win over Montclair State. She had 13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 55-45 win over Rutgers-Camden.

In Rowan’s 87-82 loss to New Jersey City, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had 10 points and two rebounds. Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) scored two. In a 79-66 win over Kean, Holt scored 10 to go with three rebounds, and Herlihy added six points, four rebounds and two steals.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had three points, two rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 76-66 win over Hood.

Mariah Stephens headshot

Stephens

 Rider Athletics, Provided
Tey'ana Ames headshot

Ames

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Coming Wednesday

Updates on athletes competing in wrestling, men's basketball and volleyball

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

