Margate WWII Memorials to hold 76th edition Friday

The Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, a great tradition now in its 76th year, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Decatur Avenue beach in Margate.

The Margate event is the second of the "Big Three" in the South Jersey Lifeguard season. The races are the mile doubles row, the half-mile swim and the 1,000-foot singles row. Since it's ocean racing, those measurements are approximations.

Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

There's still plenty of uncertainty about who the top contenders may be. The Atlantic County and Cape May County patrols have met each other only once this season, at last Friday's Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships.

"It's always exciting," said Margate Beach Patrol Chief Greg Smallwood. "A lot of the towns have more balanced lineups with good rowers and swimmers, so it should be interesting. The doubles row (at the Hoffman Memorials, in Wildwood) was amazingly close between the top four boats last week."

Longport won the Margate Memorials last year and in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Longport is always tough, and Avalon is really strong this year. Sea Isle City is good," Smallwood said. "There could be a lot of scenarios. The competition can be tough with the wind. But these are each city's best oarsmen and swimmers, so they'll show what they do (rescuing) on a daily basis."

Sea Isle's Pat Scannapieco and Danny Rogers won a close doubles race at the Hoffman Memorials, and Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey were second. Margate's Bob Bechtel won the singles row at the event, and he'll row doubles Friday with Hayden Smallwood (Greg's nephew).

Avalon's Dolan Grisbaum won the men's swim at the Hoffman event and is unbeaten so far this summer. Ocean City's Dylan DeWitt and Margate's Zach Vasser were second and third, respectively, in Wildwood.

The singles have the usual strong lineups. The list includes Avalon's Erich Wolf, Atlantic City's Vince Granese, Longport's McGrath, Margate's Chris Spiers, Wildwood Crest's Jake Klecko and Wildwood's Brandon Joyce.