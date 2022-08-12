Margate wins South Jersey Lifeguard Championships for first time in 8 years

LONGPORT — The Margate Beach Patrol, led by singles rower Chris Spiers, won its first South Jersey Championships team title since 2014 on Friday at the 31st Avenue beach.

Spiers won the singles row by one second against Atlantic City's Vince Granese to clinch it for Margate. Spiers finished in 5 minutes, 35 seconds.

"It was just flat water, like a bay, so you had to stay low (stroke rate) and do what you can," said Spiers, 24. "It's awesome (to win the race and the team title). Each week, we got better, and now here we are."

Margate won with 13 points, and Atlantic City was second with nine. Avalon took third with seven points, and five-time defending champion Longport was fourth with five.

Margate also got a second-place finish from Chuck Gowdy and Bob Bechtel in the doubles row, and a second place from swimmer Zach Vasser.

Margate won its own event, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races last week without a race victory by finishing second in all three races.

The South Jersey team champion always gets to host to event the following year.

"It's great to get it back in Margate," said Greg Smallwood, the Margate Patrol Chief. "We had a great mix of experienced and young talent. Chris Spiers sealed the deal at the end."

Brothers Sean and Rick Blair of Atlantic City won the doubles row in 15:55, one second in front of Gowdy and Bechtel. The Blairs caught a little wave at the end. Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey were third in 15:58.

"It's amazing to win," said Sean Blair, 21, the bow. The competition was really tough. A lot of things didn't go well for us this year, but this time we got a little help."

Avalon's Dolan Grisbaum won the swim in 13:34, half a minute before Vasser. Ocean City's Dylan DeWitt was two seconds behind Vasser in 14:06.

"The other races were just preparation, and this was the big one," said Grisbaum, 18, who will be a sophomore at Boston University. "I started out about sixth but took the lead about three-quarters of the way to the singles flag. It was a good race, a flat ocean."

Longport's streak

Longport's team championship streak began in Avalon in 2016, and McGrath and Duffey played a big part even then.

McGrath won the singles row that year to clinch Longport's first South Jersey team title. Longport scored 12 points to win, and Margate was second with eight. McGrath and Duffey finished second in the doubles that year, and Longport's John Tepper, Joey's older brother, was third in the swim.

In 2017, Longport hosted its first South Jersey Championships and won with 13 points as John Tepper won the swim. Ventnor got a win from David Funk and Mike Holland in the doubles, and was second in team scoring with eight points. McGrath and Duffey were second in the doubles again, and McGrath was second in the singles behind Avalon's Erich Wolf.

Joey Tepper began his string of three South Jersey swimming championships in 2018, and Longport won with 13 points. Margate was second with nine. McGrath and Duffey were third in the doubles, and McGrath returned to win the singles.

Longport won with 12 points in 2019, and Joey Tepper led the way with a swim win. Margate was second with 11. McGrath and Duffey finished second in the doubles row and McGrath placed third in the singles behind winner Chris Spiers of Margate.

The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Longport again took the crown last year, this time with 12 points. Sea Isle City was second with nine. Joey Tepper won the swim by about five seconds over Avalon's Dolan Grisbaum, and Margate's Zach Vasser was third. McGrath and Duffey were third in the doubles, and McGrath finished second in the singles behind winner Danny Rogers of Sea Isle. Margate's Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy won the doubles in 2021 (they also won it in 2016, 2018 and 2019).

Ocean City won the event's team title 11 straight years from 1961-71, but there three ties during that run. There are no ties for the team championship in the modern South Jersey format.