Margate Hurricanes win their 25th ACBL title

The Margate Hurricanes beat host Hammonton 10-0 in five innings to win their 25th Atlantic County Baseball League championship Aug. 10.

Margate swept the best-of-three league championship series.

The ACBL only had two teams this year because six teams withdrew from the league to form another league. Margate and Hammonton met in some regular- season games and then played the championship series.

Winning pitcher Duke McCarron, a 16-year-old rising junior at Ocean City High School, allowed two hits in five innings while striking out seven in the deciding game.

Monny Strickland hit a towering home run in the first inning that Margate coach Yogi Hiltner said went "some 150 feet beyond the fence."

Jimmy Pasquale led off the fourth inning with a home run, and Jason Law, the next batter, also homered. Brody Levin hit a grand slam in the fifth inning. Levin also doubled in Donnie Stone in the second inning. Law and Pasquale each had two hits.

Margate won 13-3 in five innings in the first game of the series on Aug. 9 in Margate. Eric Fitzgerald hit a three-run homer for the Hurricanes, and Law had four hits and four RBIs. Jared Lenko was the winning pitcher.

