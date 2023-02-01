Marcellus Ross, Josh Wright key to No. 25 Rowan's offense: College notebook

Marcellus Ross and Josh Wright have continued to play key roles for the Rowan University men’s basketball team.

Ross, a St. Joseph High School (now Academy) graduate, and Wright, from Cape May Tech, along with the rest of the Profs will take a nine-game winning streak and a perfect New Jersey Athletic Conference record into Wednesday’s home game against Rutgers-Camden.

In an 83-65 win over The College of New Jersey, Ross had 13 points and four rebounds, and Wright came off the bench to score 17. In a 97-66 win over Ramapo, Ross had 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Wright added nine points.

Ross, a 6-foot-3 junior guard from Washington Township, Gloucester County, is second on the team with 13.7 points per game in 20 starts. Wright, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Middle Township, is one of the top players off the bench and is fourth on the team with 11.7 points per game.

Rowan (17-3, 13-0 NJAC) entered the d3hoops.com’s ranking at No. 25 this week. It’s the first time the program has been ranked since Nov. 6, 2001, according to the website, a span of 7,735 days. Rowan is also fifth in the country in scoring (93 points per game).

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had nine points and seven rebounds in Hampton’s 67-66 win over Delaware. He scored 10 to go with five rebounds and three assists in a 71-66 loss to Stony Brook.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored 16 and added three rebounds, two blocks and two assists in Iowa State’s 80-76 win over Kansas State. He had eight points and three rebounds in a 78-61 loss to Missouri.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored three in New Hampshire’s 84-65 win over Albany. He scored three in a 69-65 win over UMass Lowell.

Najee Coursey (Cedar Creek) had two points and a rebound in Sacred Heart’s 74-70 loss to Long Island.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds in Saint Francis’ 87-82 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. He had three points and three rebounds in an 88-74 loss to Central Connecticut State.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists in Temple’s 79-76 win over South Florida. He had five points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 77-70 win over Central Florida.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine points, six assists and two rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 78-75 win over Duke. He scored 11, grabbed 12 rebounds and added eight assists in an 85-70 win over Syracuse.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 17, got 18 rebounds and added four assists in PennWest’s 66-56 win over Seton Hill. He had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds in an 87-73 win over Mansfield. He scored 19 to go with four rebounds and two assists in a 76-72 loss to Pitt-Johnstown.

Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) had three rebounds and a point in Cabrini’s 90-82 loss to Marymount.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) had eight points and three rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 60-54 win over Immaculata. He scored 11 to go with five rebounds in a 77-57 win over Centenary. He scored 10 and added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 61-60 loss to Immaculata.

In Widener’s 88-80 loss to Alvernia, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) added eight points and four rebounds. In an 83-66 loss to Mary Washington, Holden had 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored 11, and Ernest added two points.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) grabbed six rebounds to go with four points and three assists in Notre Dame’s 70-47 win over Florida State. She had four rebounds and two points in a 69-65 loss to North Carolina State.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) grabbed six rebounds and added a point in Bloomfield’s 55-49 win over Alliance. She had seven assists, five rebounds and two points in a 72-64 loss to Holy Family.

Grace Speer (ACIT) had two points and two rebounds in Florida Tech’s 68-55 loss to Saint Leo.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 16 and grabbed seven rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 85-54 win over Alliance.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 23, including the last five points for Saint Anselm, to go with five rebounds and four assists in a 78-76 win over Bentley. She had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in an 80-75 loss to Adelphi.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Albright’s 62-50 win over Lebanon Valley. She scored 14 to go with seven rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists in a 55-41 loss to Messiah.

Carline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had five points and four rebounds in Clarks Summit’s 67-49 win over Cedar Crest. She had five points, three rebounds and two steals in a 85-33 win over Valley Forge.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had six points, four rebounds and four assists in Coast Guard’s 96-67 win over Clark University. She scored 22 to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 75-54 win over New England College.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had six points and four assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 80-50 win over Centenary.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 21 and grabbed 10 rebounds in Kean’s 70-50 win over Ramapo. She had 17 points and six rebounds in a 65-49 win over NJ City.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May) had five points and four rebounds in Neumann’s 61-50 loss to Cabrini.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had nine points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists in Ramapo’s 70-50 loss to Kean. She had eight rebounds, four points and two steals in a 54-41 loss to Rowan.

In Rowan’s 60-45 win over TCNJ, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had six points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) got four rebounds. In a 54-41 win over Ramapo, Herlihy scored 14 to go with six steals and three rebounds, and Holt added three points and three rebounds.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had three rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 65-56 win over Alvernia.

