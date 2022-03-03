 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manuel, Joyner to headline O.C. Sports Memorabilia Show on April 30

  • 0
Charlie Manuel (copy)

The Philadelphia Phillies former skipper Charlie Manual will appear at a sports memorabilia show in Ocean City on April 30.

 Tom Briglia, PhotoGraphics

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner will be part of the fourth annual Sports Memorabilia Show on April 30 at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Manuel and Joyner will greet the fans and lead question-and-answer sessions.

Manuel managed the Phillies from 2005 to 2013 and led the team to a World Series title in 2008, the World Series final in 2009, and five consecutive National League East titles from 2007 to 2011. He has been a player and coach in Major League Baseball for more than 40 years.

Joyner was a Pro Bowl linebacker and fan favorite with the Eagles during a career in Philadelphia from 1986 to 1993. He later played for the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

Vendors will have merchandise and collector’s items from a variety of sports and teams on display and for sale at the show. Vendors interested in participating in the event can email events@ocnj.us or visit www.ocnj.us/sportsshow for more information. Details will be available on how to purchase tickets for meet-and-greets with Manuel and Joyner.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News