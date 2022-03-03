Manuel, Joyner to headline O.C. Sports Memorabilia Show on April 30

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner will be part of the fourth annual Sports Memorabilia Show on April 30 at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Manuel and Joyner will greet the fans and lead question-and-answer sessions.

Manuel managed the Phillies from 2005 to 2013 and led the team to a World Series title in 2008, the World Series final in 2009, and five consecutive National League East titles from 2007 to 2011. He has been a player and coach in Major League Baseball for more than 40 years.

Joyner was a Pro Bowl linebacker and fan favorite with the Eagles during a career in Philadelphia from 1986 to 1993. He later played for the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

Vendors will have merchandise and collector’s items from a variety of sports and teams on display and for sale at the show. Vendors interested in participating in the event can email events@ocnj.us or visit www.ocnj.us/sportsshow for more information. Details will be available on how to purchase tickets for meet-and-greets with Manuel and Joyner.

