Makenzie Edwards picks up two wins for West Chester softball: College notebook

Makenzie Edwards picked up two wins last week pitching for the West Chester University softball team.

Edwards, a sophomore pitcher/utility player and 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, allowed an unearned run and struck out two in 5 2/3 innings and got the win in West Chester’s 4-1 win over Barton. She struck out nine in a five-inning complete game in a 14-1 win over Staten Island.

Edwards entered Wednesday 3-3 with a 1.59 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings in eight appearances.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit a solo home run and a two-run triple in Bryant’s 11-6 loss to Howard. She hit an RBI triple and scored in a 6-5 win over Manhattan.

Katie Master (Atlantic City) allowed a run and struck out three in 6 1/3 and got the win in Central Connecticut State’s 3-1 victory over Hartford.

In Iona’s 8-5 win over UMass Lowell, Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) had a single, a double and two runs, and Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) singled and scored.

Olivia Catalina (Cedar Creek) singled and scored in Lafayette’s 16-4 loss to Albany.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) hit a solo homer in Lehigh’s 4-3 win over Iona. She hit a two-run homer in a 5-1 win over Princeton.

Madison Hand (Buena Regional) singled and scored twice in Maine’s 5-1 win over Saint Mary’s. She hit a double in a 1-0 loss to Dartmouth.

Devin Coia (Vineland) hit a double in Monmouth’s 4-3 loss to Elon.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena) had a run and an RBI in Nevada’s 9-1 win over San Jose State.

Rian Eigenmann (Millville) hit a double in South Florida’s 6-2 win over Marist.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit an RBI double and a single in Western Kentucky’s 6-3 loss to Texas El Paso. She had a double, a run and an RBI in a 14-7 win over UTEP. She had a single, a double and two runs in a 6-1 win over UTEP.

Chasedy Johnson (Cedar Creek) singled and scored in Goldey-Beacom’s 3-0 win over Bridgeport. She hit a triple in a 7-0 loss to Bridgeport.

In Jefferson’s 10-0 win over Maine-Farmington, Kayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled, scored and drove in two runs, and Remy Smith (Hammonton) hit an RBI single.

Megan Sooy (Millville) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Arcadia’s 9-0 win over Kenyon. She hit a two-run single and scored in a 7-0 win over Wilkes.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) had two hits and a run in Cabrini’s 15-4 loss to Haverford.

Rhiannon Ginnetti (Absegami) singled and scored twice in Centenary’s 12-4 loss to DeSales. She had two hits and a run in a 15-4 loss to DeSales.

Peyton McGowan (EHT) hit an RBI double and a single and scored in Immaculata’s 13-7 win over Delaware Valley. She doubled and scored in a 5-4 win over Centenary.

Colleen Camburn (Southern Regional) hit an RBI single and scored twice in McDaniel’s 12-0 win over Keystone. She had two doubles, a run and an RBI in a 4-2 loss to Plattsburgh State.

Cioni Simmons (Cumberland) singled and scored in Neumann’s 5-4 win over Penn State-Abington. In a 3-0 win over Penn State-Abington, Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) allowed just three hits and struck out three in a complete-game shutout.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) had two hits and a run in New Jersey City’s 5-4 win over Baruch.

April Lewandowski (Hammonton) went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs in PSU-Brandywine’s 9-1 win over Cedar Crest.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) struck out two in a complete game and hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the sixth inning of Ramapo’s 4-1 win over Lake Forest. She had two hits, two RBIs and a run in a 4-0 win over Hood. She had a single, a double and a run in a 9-4 win over the University of New England. She hit an RBI double and scored and allowed three runs and struck out two in 5 2/3 to get the win in a 9-7 victory over Wheaton. She had a single, a double and a run in a 7-6 win over Nichols.

Korie Hague (Vineland) had two hits and an RBI in Rowan’s 4-0 win over Carroll. She had an RBI single and a run in a 7-3 win over Franklin & Marshall. She had two hits and two runs in a 10-2 win over Geneseo. She had two hits and two runs in an 8-1 win over Mount St. Mary.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out one in 6 1/3 to get the win in Salisbury’s 5-2 victory over The College of New Jersey.

Zoe Bork (EHT) hit an RBI single and scored twice in Susquehanna’s 13-2 win over Keene State.

In TCNJ’s 9-2 win over Muhlenberg, Kaci Neveling (EHT resident) went 3 for 7 with seven RBIs, falling a single shy of the cycle, and Elizabeth Gosse (Southern) allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out four in 6 1/3 to earn the win. In a 6-2 win over McDaniel, Neveling hit a three-run homer. In a 9-1 win over Suffolk, Neveling went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) struck out five in a five-inning complete game.

Men’s lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 16-10 loss to Vermont, Ryan Sininsky (Southern) had an assist, Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two ground balls and a caused turnover and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won six of 14 faceoffs with two ground balls.

Luke Hendricks (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Quinnipiac’s 12-11 loss in triple overtime to Wagner.

In Robert Morris’ 12-6 loss to Jacksonville, Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) was 9 for 21 in faceoffs with five ground balls, and David Burr (St. Augustine) had a ground ball and a caused turnover.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) was 9 for 17 in faceoffs with two ground balls in Sacred Heart’s 9-7 loss to Manhattan.

Cade Johnson (Southern) had two goals, an assist, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Chestnut Hill’s 10-9 win over Molloy in overtime. He had four assists and two ground balls in a 17-2 win over District of Columbia.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) scored twice and scooped four ground balls in Georgian Court’s 16-5 loss to Pace.

In Cabrini’s 12-8 win over Ohio Wesleyan, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had three goals and an assist, Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) had a goal and an assist, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) scored. In a 15-6 win over DeSales, Vanaman scored four, Schneider had two goals and an assist, and Rauner added a goal and two ground balls.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored twice in FDU-Florham’s 23-11 loss to UMass Boston. He had a goal, an assist and two ground balls in a 13-10 loss to Lake Forest.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) scored twice in Immaculata’s 12-11 win over Albright. In a 15-13 loss to Penn College, Inserra had a goal and two assists, and Matthew Frame (Middle Township) scored.