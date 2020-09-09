Scheduled for October, the Atlantic City Marathon — and just about every other race in the country — has gone virtual.
In a virtual race, the athlete is able to participate from where they live. They record their runs using a tracking app on a smartphone or watch and then upload the results to an event’s website. Usually the participants have several weeks to record their results.
But Atlantic City is trying something different. Using an app designed by Moorestown, Burlington County, company RunSignup, all participants will login into the app at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 and begin recording their run at the same time.
“Everyone is participating together, but doing it from their own location,” race director Genia Bittner said. “Our goal is to continue the history of the event and have it be an actual event, rather than just people running on all different dates and sending results in.”
Bittner said the app will allow “spectators” to send a cheer to competitors they follow, and it will allow the organizers to track people “so results make sense and pace and things like that are accurate.”
“We are 100% committed to continuing the Atlantic City Marathon into the future,” Bittner said. “We’re hoping this is a one-year thing.”
Bryan Jenkins, vice president of sales for RunSignup, said his company is working with race organizers to try to come up with other ways of holding a race. According to a survey by his company, virtual events are expected to make up 28% of race companies’ revenue in 2020.
“We are starting to see more creativity,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said another interesting idea is what’s being done with the Richmond Marathon in Virginia. Organizers have roped off a course along a bike path in the city for several weeks. From Nov. 7 to 22, competitors will run the course in smaller groups.
Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.
