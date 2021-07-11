Mainland's Chase Petty selected in first round of MLB draft

Chase Petty is an MLB first round draft pick.

The Minnesota Twins selected the Mainland Regional High School graduate with the 26th pick in the first round of the MLB First Year Player Draft Sunday night.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Petty, a pitcher, said in an MLB Network interview from the draft site in Denver. “This is a dream come true. This is something every kid just dreams of.”

Petty donned a Twins jersey and cap after the selection.

“Standing right her now with this jersey, with this organization with this fan base, I can’t wait,” Petty said.

Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings.

Petty is the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round of the draft since the Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2009 draft.

Petty has committed to the University of Florida, but the slotted singing bonus for the No. 26 pick in the draft is $2,653,400.