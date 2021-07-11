Mainland's Chase Petty selected in first round of MLB draft

Chase Petty is an MLB first round draft pick.
The Minnesota Twins selected the Mainland Regional High School graduate with the 26th pick in the first round of the MLB First Year Player Draft Sunday night.
“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Petty, a pitcher, said in an MLB Network interview from the draft site in Denver. “This is a dream come true. This is something every kid just dreams of.”
Philadelphia Phillies left-handed pitching prospect Zach Warren was sent back to the Double-…
Petty donned a Twins jersey and cap after the selection.
“Standing right her now with this jersey, with this organization with this fan base, I can’t wait,” Petty said.
Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings.
Petty is the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round of the draft since the Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2009 draft.
Petty has committed to the University of Florida, but the slotted singing bonus for the No. 26 pick in the draft is $2,653,400.
With a fastball that occasionally tops 100 mph, the Somers Point resident is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers. In addition to his draft prospects, Petty, 18, has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
Petty has received plenty of attention this spring.
There were big league scouts behind home plate with radar guns for each of his starts. Fans surrounded the field to watch Petty pitch. Kids waited behind the Mainland dugout to get his autograph after each game.
Petty and his family were at Denver's Bellco Theatre for the draft.
PHOTOS of new Minnesota Twins first-round draft pick Chase Petty
052421_spt_mainland 95
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
Chase Petty
Mainland Absegami baseball
Mainland Absegami baseball
052421_spt_mainland 373
052421_spt_mainland 136
Mainland vs Cherokee
051121_spt_petty
051121_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
050521_spt_petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Chase Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Chase Petty scouts
041421_spt_pettybb
Chase Petty
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
041421_spt_pettybb
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Mainland's Chase Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Petty
Mainland vs Absegami Baseball Playoffs
051819_spt_gamiBB
050719_spt_mainland
050719_spt_mainland
050719_spt_mainland
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.