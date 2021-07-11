 Skip to main content
Mainland's Chase Petty selected in first round of MLB draft
Mainland's Chase Petty selected in first round of MLB draft

With a 100 mph fastball, Mainland Regional High School's Chase Petty looks forward to the upcoming baseball draft

Chase Petty is an MLB first round draft pick.

The Minnesota Twins selected the Mainland Regional High School graduate with the 26th pick in the first round of the MLB First Year Player Draft Sunday night.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Petty, a pitcher, said in an MLB Network interview from the draft site in Denver. “This is a dream come true. This is something every kid just dreams of.”

Petty donned a Twins jersey and cap after the selection.

“Standing right her now with this jersey, with this organization with this fan base, I can’t wait,” Petty said.

Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings.

Petty is the first Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the first round of the draft since the Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2009 draft.

Petty has committed to the University of Florida, but the slotted singing bonus for the No. 26 pick in the draft is $2,653,400.

With a fastball that occasionally tops 100 mph, the Somers Point resident is one of the nation’s hardest throwing high school pitchers. In addition to his draft prospects, Petty, 18, has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship.

Petty has received plenty of attention this spring.

There were big league scouts behind home plate with radar guns for each of his starts. Fans surrounded the field to watch Petty pitch. Kids waited behind the Mainland dugout to get his autograph after each game.

Petty and his family were at Denver's Bellco Theatre for the draft.

