The Mainland Regional High School golf team defeated Egg Harbor Township and Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League tri-match Tuesday at the par-34 Linwood Country Club in.
Mainland scored 156, EHT 182 and Millville 217.
Patrick Foleyshot a match-low 37 for the Mustangs. Daniel Herzchel and Keller Tannehill each carded a 39. Luke Tappener shot a 41. Mainland will compete in the Garden State Cup on Wednesday.
Chase Adomaitis (44), Mikey Oberman (45), Julie Duggan (46) and Carson Bellak (47) scored for the Eagles. For the Thunderbolts, Owen Gilson (49), Konner Plummer (55), Ronald Sutton (56) and Hayden Wickward (57) scored.
Southern Reg. 171, Point Pleasant Borough 180, Toms River North 192
S: Alex Henbest 41, Graeme Schnarre 41, Ryan Brown 44, Robert Cassidy 45
People are also reading…
P: Mailon Kent 40, Jack Thompson 46, Kevin Ostrander 46, Jack O'Connor 48
T: Brandon George 45, Demetrius Bradford 48, Louis Gallipoli 49, Nicholas Christos 50
Records: Southern 5-1, Point Pleasant Borough 3-3
From Monday
Hammonton 203, West Deptford 210
H: Connor Eberly 39, Matthew Smith 39, Sean Flynn 41, Shane McSorley 42, Justin Vivadelli 42
W: Ryan Heenan 37, James Derocini 38, Joseph Gargin 41, Rocco Vespe 45, Brady Cobb 49
Note: The fifth golfer on each team was used as a tiebreaker.
Records: Hammonton 3-3; West Deptford 1-1
Deptford 180, Cumberland Reg. 223
D: Julian Boyer 37, Josh Rivera-Cohill 39, David Owens 49, Sean Cooper 55
C: Sam Thompson 50, William Cleaver 56, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 58, Braden Staffieri 59
Records: Deptford 1-0; Cumberland 0-3
Girls golf
Southern Reg. 201, Shawnee 215
SR: Samantha Reilly 47, Madelyn Beirne 50, Ashley Pierson 52, Sophia Bates 52
S: Rachel Koengetter 48, Elle Cvetnich 50, Isabella Compitello 54, Laina Foster 54
Records: Southern 7-0; Shawnee 3-2
Wall 224, Barnegat 226
W: Madeleine McInnes 54, Tierney Connors 55, Mikayla Spera 57, Rebecca Girardy 58
B: Yasmeen Muhammad 45, Julia Morch 58, Jocelyn Ziarko 60, Jessica Block 63
Records: Wall 5-6; Barnegat 3-2
From Monday
Southern Reg. 211, Wall Twp. 239
S: Samantha Reilly 46, Madelyn Beirne 53, Ashley Pierson 56, Sophia Bates 56
W: Erin Farrell 58, Mikayla Spera 59, Rebecca Girardy 60, Madeleine McInnes 62
Records: Southern 6-0; Wall 4-5
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.