Mainland grads Osun Osunniyi, Kylee Watson headed to NCAA Tournaments

Houston, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, is on top of the odds boards to win the national championship, followed by the top overall seed Alabama.
Osun Osunniyi is going dancing again.
The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate plays for the Iowa State University men’s basketball team that received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. It’s the second time Osunniyi will compete for a national title.
In the women’s bracket,
Kylee Watson, a 2020 Mainland graduate, plays for the Notre Dame team that earned an at-large bid. It’s the third year Watson will be playing in the national tournament.
Osunniyi came to Iowa State from St. Bonaventure, which played in the 2021 tournament. Last year, the Bonnies made a run in the National Invitational Tournament, losing in the semifinals. Osunniyi, a fifth-year senior this year, was a two-time Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and the A-10 Championship Most Outstanding Player last season.
Osunniyi had four points and two rebounds in a 78-72 upset of No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 quarterfinals. He had eight points and five rebounds in a 71-58 loss to No. 3 Kansas in the semifinals. He’s averaging 8.5 points, four rebounds and 18.5 minutes per game.
The Cyclones (19-13) earned a No. 6 seed in the the Midwest Region and will play in the first round Friday against the winner of a First Four matchup between Mississippi State and Pittsburgh.
This is also Watson’s first trip with a new team, having transferred after two seasons at Oregon. The Ducks reached the tournament both seasons. Watson is averaging 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 23.6 minutes per game this season.
No. 11 Notre Dame (25-5) was knocked out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in the second round and haven’t played since March 4. But the third-seeded Fighting Irish will host the first two rounds of the tournament and will play Southern Utah on Friday.
Men’s basketball Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) scored 18 to go with 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Virginia Tech’s 67-64 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. He had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 97-77 loss to North Carolina State in the second round. The season isn’t over for the Hokies (19-14), who made the NIT and will face Cincinnati in the first round Wednesday. Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, two assists and a rebound in Fairfield’s 70-52 loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament in Atlantic City. Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points and seven rebounds in Temple’s 85-54 loss to Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
In Rowan’s 91-72 loss to Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the Sweet 16 of the D-III Tournament,
Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had eight points and four rebounds, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored two. Wrestling
Stevens Institute of Technology senior
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) placed fourth and earned All-American status at 149 pounds at the NCAA Division III Championships in Roanoke, Virginia. Gutierrez, the fourth seed in his bracket, opened with a pin in 1 minute, 47 seconds. He won with another pin in 2:33 to reach the semifinals.
In the semis, Gutierrez lost a 3-0 decision to eventual champion Michael Petrella of Baldwin Wallace. Gutierrez dropped to the consolation semifinals and won a 9-6 decision but lost a 6-1 decision in the third-place bout. He finished the season 23-5.
East Stroudsburg freshman
Brady Carter (Lacey) competed at the D-II nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, going 0-2 at 125. He finished his season 14-6. Women’s lacrosse Casey McBride (Southern) had three ground balls and three caused turnovers in Duquesne’s 19-7 loss to Davidson. Laine Walterson (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Iona’s 11-10 win over Lafayette. Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s in a 16-8 loss to Navy. She scored three times in an 11-8 loss to Bucknell. Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had five ground balls and two caused turnovers in Temple’s 14-10 win over Marist. She had a goal, an assist and three draw controls in a 11-10 loss to Maryland, Baltimore County. Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) scored twice in Belmont Abbey’s 19-3 win over Catawba. She scored in a 19-6 loss to West Chester. Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) had an assist in Caldwell’s 20-3 loss to South Connecticut State. She had an assist in an 18-7 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 14-13 loss to Molloy. Rylee Johnson (Southern) had a goal, two assists, four draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers in Limestone’s 17-6 win over Shippensburg. She had a goal, two assists and two draw controls in a 15-8 win over Anderson.
In Kutztown’s 18-6 win over Lock Haven,
Marissa Giancola (Lower Cape May Regional) scored. Summer Davis (Southern) had two ground balls and a caused turnovers, and Robin Spector (Mainland) added two ground balls. Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) had a goal and two draw controls in Jefferson’s 15-7 loss to New Haven. Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) and Anissa Serafine (Our Lady of Mercy) scored in Cabrini’s 18-7 loss to The College of New Jersey. In a 13-9 win over Widener, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) and Gallagher each scored, and Abbey Fenton (Ocean City) made 10 saves. Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 15-5 loss to Bryn Mawr. She had four goals and an assist in a 15-7 win over Bryn Athyn. Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had an assist in Montclair State’s 19-8 loss to Moravian. She scored twice in a 16-9 loss to Misericordia.
In Ramapo’s 12-11 loss to Farmingdale State,
Colleen Mason (Southern) scored four. Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) had four ground balls and a caused turnover. In a 14-8 loss to St. Joseph’s (Long Island), Mason had a goal and an assist. Fiona Lockhart (OLMA) scored in Rowan’s 10-7 loss to Washington College. Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had four goals, three assists, five draw controls and three ground balls in TCNJ’s 18-7 win over Cabrini. She had two goals, an assist, four draw controls and two caused turnovers in a 15-0 win over Farmingdale State. Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist and three ground balls in Washington College’s 10-7 win over Rowan. She scored in a 15-6 win over Randolph-Macon.
PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports in the 2022-23 season
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, scored five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Ryan Samson, Sideline Photos for Drexel
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, has five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Ryan Samson, Sideline Photos for Drexel
Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes reacts after tackling a Miami running back for a loss during the first half of Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas.
Sam Craft, Associated Press
Duke's Jaquez Moore (20) carries the ball and breaks a tackle by Temple's Yvandy Rigby during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Ben McKeown
Lehigh's Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Morgan Weindel, Lehigh Athletics
Lehigh’s Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Morgan Weindel, Lehigh Athletics
Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive back Christian Izien (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) chases down Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard, foreground, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, made a team-leading 11 tackles, including two for a loss, Saturday in a 38-31 win over Dartmouth.
Sacred Heart Athletics, Provided
Sacred Heart linebacker Ernest Howard, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, has a team-high 35 tackles, including four for a loss, in four games for the Pioneers.
Sacred Heart Athletics, Provided
Rowan University freshman Olivia Giordano, right, celebrates with her twin (and teammate), Julianna (18). Olivia, a Millville High School graduate, has scored five goals in seven games for the Profs.
Rowan Athletics, Provided
Rowan University freshman Olivia Giordano, a Millville High School graduate, has scored five goals in seven games.
Rowan Athletics, Provided
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, drags Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, and linebacker Tyreem Powell to make a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton, right, and defensive back Elijuwan Mack, bottom, force Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete
Pittsburgh linebacker Solomon DeShields chases down Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech won 26-21. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Wagner defenders Saturday. Allen ran for a career-high 112 yards, including a 90-yard run to end the game and an 8-yard third-quarter TD in a 59-0 win.
Dennis Nett, The Post-Standard via AP
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Jefferson Athletics, Provided
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Jefferson Athletics, Provided
Thomas Jefferson University sophomore golfer Noah Petracci, a 2021 Hammonton High School graduate, won the Ursinus Invitational held Sept. 27 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
Jefferson Athletics, Provided
Rutgers' Max Melton (16) blocks a punt by Nebraska punter Brian Buschini (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Andrew Mills
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. The St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton leads NCAA Division II with 1,096 rushing yards and 13 TDs. The Panthers are 6-0, the only undefeated team in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers celebrates scoring one of his two touchdowns Saturday against Elizabeth City State. He has 13 TDs through six games.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. It was his third game of the season with at least 199 yards, as he leads all of NCAA Division II with 1,096 yards and 13 TDs.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV breaks away from would-be tacklers in a 21-0 win over Lycoming on Oct. 8. The Aggies are 7-0 and ranked 14th in the nation by d3football.com.
d3football.com.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV hands off to running back Jay White in 21-0 home win over Lycoming on Oct. 8.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV stiffarms a Stevenson defender in an Oct. 1 game.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV escapes the pocket during the season-opening 22-8 win over Westminster on Sept. 3
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV runs the football against Lebanon Valley on Saturday.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby tries to make a tackle on Central Florida running back Johnny Richardson during an Oct. 13 game.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Suvir Grover for UW Athletics
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Suvir Grover for UW Athletics
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Tyler Schueck, PSU-Berks
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Tyler Schueck, PSU-Berks
Pittsburgh linebacker Bangally Kamara (11), linebacker Solomon DeShields,( 23), and defensive back Erick Hallett II (31) tackle North Carolina wide receiver Gavin Blackwell (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Chris Seward
Thomas Jefferson's Owen Bradley places second at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships on Sunday. He finished the 8K race in 27 minutes, 22.3 seconds.
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, Provided
Thomas Jefferson runner Owen Bradley, left, at the Central Atlantic Collegiate College Championships.
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, Provided
Boston University's Dolan Grisbaum in action this season. Grisbaum is an Ocean City High School graduate.
BU Swimming & Diving, Provided
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, hauls in the first of his two touchdown receptions Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, prepares to throw a 47-yard pass Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
Delaware Valley wide receiver Nahsir Morgan, an Atlantic City High School graduate, made three catches for 77 yards and two TDs on Saturday in a win over FDU-Florham.
AggiesAction.com, Provided
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12. Lasco, a junior, is a former three-time Press Swimmer of the Year at Mainland Regional High School and a key member of the Golden Bears, the reigning national champions, again this season.
Catharyn Hayne/Cal Berkeley, Provided
University of California, Berkeley junior Destin Lasco in action against Utah on Oct. 12.
Catharyn Hayne/Cal Berkeley, Provided
Montclair State defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (6) defends against Kean on Saturday.
Ryan Tullio, Montclair State
Montclair State defensive back Brennan Ray scores on a 4-yard run for his first offensive touchdown in college Saturday against Kean. Earlier in his college career, he scored two TDs while playing defense.
Montclair State Athletics, Provided
Lehigh's Jakob Alamudun, center, is guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, right, celebrates at a game against Lehigh in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Nov. 10. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots while guarded by Lehigh's Keith Higgins Jr.(13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots a 3-point basket in the first half of the Lehigh Virginia Tech NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Thursday Nov. 10 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) meets with fans after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Villanova's Caleb Daniels, right, tries to get past Temple's Jahlil White during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Temple's Jahlil White, left, celebrates past Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Temple's Khalif Battle, left, and Jahlil White celebrate during the final second of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed, right, catches a pass against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 27-21. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) takes a shot around North Carolina A&T's forward Webster Filmore (25) during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Nirmalendu Majumdar
William & Mary's Ben Wight (35) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) as Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
William & Mary's Matteus Case (4) shoots while guarded by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Matt Gentry
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women's basketball team this season after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon. The Mainland Regional High School graduate is a three-time Press Player of the Year.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Kylee Watson debuted with the University of Notre Dame women’s basketball team last week in an 88-48 win over Northern Illinois. The three-time Press Player of the Year from Mainland Regional High School played 24 minutes, scored nine points and added four assists, two blocks, two steals and one rebound.
Fighting Irish Media, Provided
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) scores a touchdown past Wake Forest linebacker Dylan Hazen (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) is tripped by Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen runs as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis attempts a tackle during the second half of Saturday’s game.
Chuck Burton, Associated Press
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, left, dribbles the ball as Penn State’s Jalen Pickett defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on Nov. 18. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Mic Smith
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) reacts after a dunk against Milwaukee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune via AP)
Nirmalendu Majumdar
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, shoots over North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, dives for a loose ball next to North Carolina guard Caleb Love during a Phil Knight Invitational game in Portland, Oregon on Friday.
Craig Mitchelldyer, Associated Press
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi dunks the ball against Connecticut during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Albright College's Gabby Boggs averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the team's first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College graduate student Gabby Boggs was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. The Mainland Regional alumna led her team with 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Hammonton High School graduate Jada Thompson in action for the Ramapo women's basketball team.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
J.D. DiRenzo started 12 games for Rutgers this season, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.
Rutgers Athletics, Provided
J.D. DiRenzo started 12 games for Rutgers this season, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.
Rutgers Athletics, Provided
Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo in action against Michigan State on Nov. 12. The Scarlet Knights gained 460 yards of offense that game, the most against a Big Ten Conference opponent since 2015.
Tim Fuller for Rutgers Athletics, Provided
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
New Hampshire Athletics, Provided
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
New Hampshire Athletics, Provided
Nazim Derry has played in all nine games for New Hampshire (3-6), including three starts, and is averaging 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.
New Hampshire Athletics, Provided
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Double Eagle Photography for Misericordia Athletics, Provided
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event this season. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Double Eagle Photography for Misericordia Athletics, Provided
Misericordia junior Sonialys Badillo, a Vineland High School graduate, competes in a relay event this season. On Monday, Badillo was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
Double Eagle Photography for Misericordia Athletics, Provided
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts eyes the net during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., left, and Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts fight for the ball during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts holds onto a rebound as Boston College's CJ Penha Jr. (24) and Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) adds two points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts attempts to score under defensive pressure from Boston College’s Jonathan Noel during the first half of their Dec. 21 matchup. Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds in the Hokies’ 70-65 loss.
Mark Stockwell, Associated Press
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young sends Justyn Mutts (25) onto the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, obscured, during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Gary Nagle, top, went 3-0 for Ursinus College at the Manganaro Duals on Saturday. The Middle Township High School graduate's three wins came by pin, decision and forfeit.
Joanna Franklin, Ursinus Athletics
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching the milestone she reached playing for Millville High School.
Goldey-Beacom Athletics, Provided
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching a milestone she reached playing for Millville High School. On Monday, she was named to the Central Athletics Collegiate Conference honor roll.
Goldey-Beacom Athletics, Provided
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching the milestone she reached playing for Millville High School.
Goldey-Beacom Athletics, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, left, a Lacey Township High School graduate, won the 149-pound championship at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional.
James Lund for Stevens Tech Athletics, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, stands atop the podium following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds this weekend.
Middle Atlantic Conference, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, is 16-3 this season following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds over the weekend.
James Lund for Stevens Tech Athletics, Provided
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Kean University this season. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Larry Levanti for Kean University, Provided
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Kean University this season. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Larry Levanti for Kean University, Provided
Kean University fifth-year guard Shannon McCoy drives to the basket against William Paterson on Jan. 18. The Barnegat High School graduate scored a career-high 41 points, including 10 of 16 3-pointers, in the 85-70 win.
Larry Levanti, Kean University, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Senior swimmer Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action for Iona College this season.
Iona Athletics, Provided
Senior swimmer Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action for Iona College this season.
Iona Athletics, Provided
Marcellus Ross, a St. Joseph High School graduate, scored 17 in Rowan's win over Ramapo.
Larry Levanti for Rowan Athletics, Provided
Rowan sophomore Josh Wright, a Cape May Tech graduate, drives toward the basket in a 97-66 win over Ramapo on Saturday. He scored nine points to help the Profs extend their win streak to nine.
Larry Levanti Photos for Rowan Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson looks to make a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in a 13-8 loss.
Brian Westerholt, Limestone Athletics
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson, right, looks for a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in the 13-8 loss.
Brian Westerholt, Limestone Athletics
Wilkes junior Dawson Tallant, a Middle Township High School graduate, went 4-0 to win the Mideast Futures Tournament on Sunday.
Steve Finkernagel for Wilkes, Provided
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) keeps the ball away from Western Michigan's Taylor Williams (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) defends against Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
Rhona Wise
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) works against Boston College's Maria Gakdeng (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) drives as Boston College's Kayla Lezama (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) drives as Boston College's Kayla Lezama (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame’s Kylee Watson looks to make a play during a Jan. 1 game agaisnt Boston College in South Bend, Indiana.
Michael Caterina, Associated Press
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) reaches for a rebound over Pittsburgh forward Liatu King, second from left, during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Matt Freed
Rutgers University freshman Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, runs the bases during a game last fall.
Ben Solomon for Rutgers, Provided
Rutgers University freshman Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, seen during a fall exhibition game, He made his collegiate debut over the weekend, going 8 for 11 with a double and six RBIs.
Ben Solomon for Rutgers, Provided
Holy Spirit High School graduate Trevor Cohen made his Rutgers debut this past weekend in a three-game series against Campbell.
Rutgers Athletics, Provided
Holy Spirit High School graduate Trevor Cohen made his Rutgers debut this past weekend in a three-game series against Campbell.
Rutgers Athletics, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, celebrates winning the third-place bout at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
Widener's Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Widener's Pat Holden, a Lower Cape May High School graduate.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Widener’s Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022. In Widener’s 74-69 win over Alvernia in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament final on Saturday, Holden had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Bruce Butler, ODU Athletics
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Bruce Butler, ODU Athletics
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Bruce Butler, ODU Athletics
Salisbury University junior pitcher Nicole Ortega, a Vineland High School graduate, earned three wins for the Seagulls.
Hannah Reagle for Salisbury Athletics, Provided
Salisbury University junior pitcher Nicole Ortega, a Vineland High School graduate, earned three wins for the Seagulls last week.
Hannah Reagle for Salisbury Athletics, Provided
West Virginia redshirt freshman David Hagaman, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, pitches against Georgia Southern on Feb. 19.
Chloe Paugh, West Virginia Athletics
West Virginia redshirt freshman David Hagaman, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, pitches against Georgia Southern on Feb. 19.
Chloe Paugh, West Virginia Athletics
Western Kentucky graduate student Faith Hegh, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .346 (18 for 52) with five doubles, a home run, 10 runs and 12 RBIs.
Steve Roberts, WKU Athletics
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) looks to shoot under pressure from Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi goes up for a shot while being guarded by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson during a Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinal game Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press
