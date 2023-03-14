Mainland grads Osun Osunniyi, Kylee Watson headed to NCAA Tournaments

Osun Osunniyi is going dancing again.

The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate plays for the Iowa State University men’s basketball team that received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. It’s the second time Osunniyi will compete for a national title.

In the women’s bracket, Kylee Watson, a 2020 Mainland graduate, plays for the Notre Dame team that earned an at-large bid. It’s the third year Watson will be playing in the national tournament.

Osunniyi came to Iowa State from St. Bonaventure, which played in the 2021 tournament. Last year, the Bonnies made a run in the National Invitational Tournament, losing in the semifinals. Osunniyi, a fifth-year senior this year, was a two-time Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and the A-10 Championship Most Outstanding Player last season.

Osunniyi had four points and two rebounds in a 78-72 upset of No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 quarterfinals. He had eight points and five rebounds in a 71-58 loss to No. 3 Kansas in the semifinals. He’s averaging 8.5 points, four rebounds and 18.5 minutes per game.

The Cyclones (19-13) earned a No. 6 seed in the the Midwest Region and will play in the first round Friday against the winner of a First Four matchup between Mississippi State and Pittsburgh.

This is also Watson’s first trip with a new team, having transferred after two seasons at Oregon. The Ducks reached the tournament both seasons. Watson is averaging 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 23.6 minutes per game this season.

No. 11 Notre Dame (25-5) was knocked out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in the second round and haven’t played since March 4. But the third-seeded Fighting Irish will host the first two rounds of the tournament and will play Southern Utah on Friday.

Men’s basketball

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) scored 18 to go with 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Virginia Tech’s 67-64 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. He had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 97-77 loss to North Carolina State in the second round. The season isn’t over for the Hokies (19-14), who made the NIT and will face Cincinnati in the first round Wednesday.

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, two assists and a rebound in Fairfield’s 70-52 loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament in Atlantic City.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points and seven rebounds in Temple’s 85-54 loss to Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

In Rowan’s 91-72 loss to Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the Sweet 16 of the D-III Tournament, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had eight points and four rebounds, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored two.

Wrestling

Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) placed fourth and earned All-American status at 149 pounds at the NCAA Division III Championships in Roanoke, Virginia. Gutierrez, the fourth seed in his bracket, opened with a pin in 1 minute, 47 seconds. He won with another pin in 2:33 to reach the semifinals.

In the semis, Gutierrez lost a 3-0 decision to eventual champion Michael Petrella of Baldwin Wallace. Gutierrez dropped to the consolation semifinals and won a 9-6 decision but lost a 6-1 decision in the third-place bout. He finished the season 23-5.

East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter (Lacey) competed at the D-II nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, going 0-2 at 125. He finished his season 14-6.

Women’s lacrosse

Casey McBride (Southern) had three ground balls and three caused turnovers in Duquesne’s 19-7 loss to Davidson.

Laine Walterson (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Iona’s 11-10 win over Lafayette.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s in a 16-8 loss to Navy. She scored three times in an 11-8 loss to Bucknell.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had five ground balls and two caused turnovers in Temple’s 14-10 win over Marist. She had a goal, an assist and three draw controls in a 11-10 loss to Maryland, Baltimore County.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) scored twice in Belmont Abbey’s 19-3 win over Catawba. She scored in a 19-6 loss to West Chester.

Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) had an assist in Caldwell’s 20-3 loss to South Connecticut State. She had an assist in an 18-7 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 14-13 loss to Molloy.

Rylee Johnson (Southern) had a goal, two assists, four draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers in Limestone’s 17-6 win over Shippensburg. She had a goal, two assists and two draw controls in a 15-8 win over Anderson.

In Kutztown’s 18-6 win over Lock Haven, Marissa Giancola (Lower Cape May Regional) scored. Summer Davis (Southern) had two ground balls and a caused turnovers, and Robin Spector (Mainland) added two ground balls.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) had a goal and two draw controls in Jefferson’s 15-7 loss to New Haven.

Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) and Anissa Serafine (Our Lady of Mercy) scored in Cabrini’s 18-7 loss to The College of New Jersey. In a 13-9 win over Widener, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) and Gallagher each scored, and Abbey Fenton (Ocean City) made 10 saves.

Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 15-5 loss to Bryn Mawr. She had four goals and an assist in a 15-7 win over Bryn Athyn.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had an assist in Montclair State’s 19-8 loss to Moravian. She scored twice in a 16-9 loss to Misericordia.

In Ramapo’s 12-11 loss to Farmingdale State, Colleen Mason (Southern) scored four. Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) had four ground balls and a caused turnover. In a 14-8 loss to St. Joseph’s (Long Island), Mason had a goal and an assist.

Fiona Lockhart (OLMA) scored in Rowan’s 10-7 loss to Washington College.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had four goals, three assists, five draw controls and three ground balls in TCNJ’s 18-7 win over Cabrini. She had two goals, an assist, four draw controls and two caused turnovers in a 15-0 win over Farmingdale State.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist and three ground balls in Washington College’s 10-7 win over Rowan. She scored in a 15-6 win over Randolph-Macon.

