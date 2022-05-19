Mainland grad Matt Lawler pitches William Paterson to NJAC title: College notebook

Mainland Regional High School graduate Matt Lawler came through in a high-pressure start to lead the William Paterson University baseball team to its first conference title in 25 years.

The senior left-hander from Linwood allowed four runs and struck out two in seven innings, earning the victory in the Pioneers’ 10-4 win over Kean to secure their first title since 1997 and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

William Paterson will play in a region with Denison, Penn State-Harrisburg and Salisbury. The Pioneers will open at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Salisbury.

Lawler improved to 5-2 after the win, his 14th appearance and sixth start of the season. On Wednesday, he was named the NJAC Pitcher of the Week.

Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed two runs in an inning and earned the save in Arcadia’s 10-9 win over Misericordia in a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Tournament game. He pitched five shutout innings and got the win in a 9-2 win over Misericordia in the title game and earn an automatic bid to the D-III Tournament. Arcadia will play in a region with Husson, Oswego State and Elizabethtown. On Monday, Sibley was named to the All-MAC Freedom second team.

Giancarlo Palmieri (Hammonton) hit an RBI single and doubled in Immaculata’s 10-2 win over Marywood. He hit a single in a 6-0 win over Cabrini in an Atlantic East Conference Tournament game. Immaculata won the tournament, earned an automatic bid to the D-III Tournament and will play in a region with Keystone, Montclair State and Ithaca.

Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey Township) had a single, a double and a run in Montclair State’s 3-1 loss to Ramapo in the NJAC Tournament. Montclair, which will play in the national tournament, also includes Miles Feaster (Lacey), Jacob Dembin (Egg Harbor Township) and Nick Desiderio (Southern Regional).

Rowan, which includes pitchers Donald Zellman (Lacey), Ryan Bush (Barnegat) and Michael Miles (St. Augustine Prep), qualified for the D-III Tournament and will play in a region with Michell, Washington & Jefferson and Lebanon Valley.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) drove in a run in Ball State’s 5-4 loss to Kent State.

Sean Duffy (EHT) allowed a run and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings for High Point in a 7-4 win over North Carolina A&T. He struck out three in the final two shutout innings to get the win in an 11-10 victory over Campbell.

Stephen Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) allowed three runs and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings in relief to get the win for Hofstra in a 15-8 victory over Saint Peter’s. He allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings in a 6-5 win over Hofstra. He allowed a run and struck out one in 1 2/3 innings in a 15-6 win over James Madison.

Alex Hunt (St. Augustine) struck out one in a shutout inning in relief for Iona in a 9-2 loss to St. John’s.

Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) had two hits and a run in Marist’s 11-1 win over Saint Peter’s.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed a run and struck out two in five innings to get the no-decision for Maryland, Baltimore County’s 7-6 loss to New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Jake Catalano (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Monmouth’s 16-10 win over Villanova. In an 11-0 win over Siena, Catalano doubled twice and scored, and Joey Ventresca (Pinelands Regional) had a hit.

Brock Mercado (St. Joseph) hit a two-run double and scored in North Carolina Asheville’s 10-3 win over South Carolina Upstate.

Josh Hood (St. Augustine) singled and scored in North Carolina State’s 13-11 loss to UNC Wilmington. He went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 13-5 win over Duke. He singled, scored and drove in a run in a 7-4 loss to Duke.

In Old Dominion’s 8-2 loss to Virginia Commonwealth, Robbie Petracci (EHT) hit a double, and Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) drove in a run. In a 13-8 win over Marshall, Levari went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Petracci doubled and scored. In an 8-7 win over Marshall, Noah Dean (Pinelands) struck out three in two shutout innings to get the win, Petracci singled and Levari scored.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out seven in five innings to get the win for Penn in a 10-8 victory over Princeton.

In Rutgers’ 12-5 win over Bowling Green, Tony Santa Maria (ACIT) doubled, scored and drove in two runs, and Jordan Sweeney (EHT) hit a solo home run and a single. In a 21-1 win over Bowling Green, Santa Maria hit a solo homer and a single, and Sweeney hit a solo homer.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) allowed two runs and struck out six in four innings for the no-decision for St. John’s in an 11-5 loss to Georgetown.

Shane Solari (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single in Villanova’s 16-10 loss to Monmouth.

In Wagner’s 11-5 win over Mount St. Mary’s, Lukas Torres (Barnegat) had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out three in six innings to get the win. In an 11-3 win over Mount St. Mary’s, Torres scored. In a 10-8 loss to Mount St. Mary’s, Torres had two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Nate Goranson (Millville) singled and scored in William & Mary’s 13-0 win over Delaware.

Cooper Gehring (Cape May Tech) is an outfielder for East Stroudsburg, which is in the D-II Tournament and will play Gannon in a regional game Thursday.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) hit a double and a triple and scored in Frostburg State’s 6-5 win over Glenville State in a Mountain East Conference Tournament game. He hit a grand slam in an 8-7 loss to Glenville State in the tournament.

Lucas DeStefano (Hammonton) singled and scored in Jefferson’s 6-1 win over Goldey-Beacom in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament game. He doubled and scored in a 10-7 win over Goldey-Beacom.

Eastern’s Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) was named to the All-MAC Commonwealth second team Monday.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) allowed five earned runs and pitched a complete game with five strikeouts in Kean’s 10-7 win over The College of New Jersey in an NJAC Tournament game.

Kevin Keil (ACIT) struck out one in a shutout inning in Scranton’s 13-12 loss to Franklin & Marshall.