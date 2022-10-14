Mainland grad Debbie Bateman to be inducted in Saint Joseph's University Hall of Fame

Debbie Bateman, along with seven other females, will be inducted into the Saint Joseph’s University Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday at the campus’ Michael J. Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.

The university is inducting eight women in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.

The 2005 Mainland Regional High School graduate is one of the most decorated rowers in program history. Bateman led the women’s varsity-eight boat to the championship at the 2006 Dad Vail Regatta, a prestigious high school and college competition that features programs from around the country.

Bateman also led the varsity eight to the 2009 Atlantic 10 Conference title and was twice named the Atlantic 10’s Student-Athlete of the Year. She also earned the Class of 1950 Award, which is presented annually at graduation to the top male and female senior athletes at Saint Joseph’s.

She was a co-captain for three seasons with the Hawks.

“I am totally flattered,” said Bateman, 35, of Longport. “I wasn’t really expecting this. The only thing I wish is that I can take all the other people with me who got me here because you don’t row a boat by yourself. There are seven other girls and a coxswain.”

Bateman was a three-sport athlete at Mainland. Along with crew, she competed on the cross country and swimming teams. Bateman also played field hockey before taking up cross country.

Swimming was her main sport at Mainland. She twice helped set a national scholastic record with her older sister, Emily Bateman, and teammates Erin Sawyers and Kelly Nugent in the 100-meter relay, she said.

Bateman started rowing as a freshman with the Mustangs.

“My sister was always better than I was at every sport, usually just by a little, but I could never quite catch her,” Bateman said. “And crew was the first sport I was actually better at than she was. That definitely had something to do with (why she continued with the sport through the collegiate level).

“In addition to that, I just had a really great visit at St. Joe’s. I loved the coach (Gerry Quinlan, who remains the Hawks' coach). It just felt like home.”

Bateman only rowed her freshman and junior seasons at Mainland. She injured her back early in her senior season and did not finish the year. But she was a lifeguard on the Absecon Island (Margate, Longport and Ventnor for the longest) and was a “great athlete with great character,” Quinlan said.

From the moment Quinlan recruited Bateman, the coach said, he knew she would have a good career with the Hawks. Quinlan said the program searches for athletes with great character and who are willing to work hard, like Bateman.

“It was great to have her. She was a standout athlete and student,” Quinlan said. “It is great to see the university acknowledge her on both ends of that. She just made a huge contribution to our team, the university and everyone she came in contact with.”

As a junior, Bateman led the varsity eight to victory at the Kelly Cup Regatta, a competition among the colleges in Philadelphia. Winning the title crowns a team the champions of the city. Bateman’s varsity eight also placed second in the conference that year.

As a sophomore, Bateman guided the varsity eight to the championship in the Kelly Cup and a second-place finish at the Dad Vail Regatta. She served on the boat all four years of her college career. She was a leader on the team, Quinlan said.

The rowing program recently had its own inaugural Hall of Fame class. Rather than individuals, the program inducted boats. Bateman’s varsity eight was one of them.

Quinlan said Bateman’s tenure at the university was probably one of their most successful runs “in large part to her presence on our team.”

“Even on our team now, she is kind of a legend,” Quinlan said. “She was someone who outworked everybody and was a role model on our team, and still is on our team.

“Rowing is the ultimate team sport, and we always say that. But when you have a teammate with this high-character as Debbie, it just makes everyone around her better.”

Bateman was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference first-team as a senior. She also helped the varsity eight capture the Cal Cup at the 2009 San Diego Classic and the 2009 Jesuit Invitational. Winning the San Diego Classic was her favorite memory, she said.

Bateman graduated with a degree in marketing. She went to Drexel and studied nutrition and coached the Dragons rowing team while there. She now works as as a dietitian for Fresenius in the dialysis center at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus

Bateman is going to have a good amount of family and friends come to the ceremony, including Quinlan.

“Every victory that I shared with my team was a surprise and a delight,” said Bateman, calling the support she had back then and still has “makes me feel special. There were so many people on the team who influenced me and who contributed to the point of me being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“To this day, I still look up to them as role models and cherish those memories. I hope I was something like that to those athletes around me.”