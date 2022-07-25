Maestrinis, Caldwell and Lee win Atlantic City Open championships

Press staff reports
The beach volleyball team of Larissa Maestrini and Lili Maestrini won the women's championship at the Atlantic City Open on Sunday at the Albany Avenue beach.
The win was the third of the Association of Volleyball Professionals Tour Series season for the Brazilian duo on the AVP Tour Series. The playing partners, who also are married, also won the Muskegon Open on June 12 and the Denver Open on July 3.
The team of Cody Caldwell and David Lee won the Atlantic City Open men’s title, the first champonship for both players in an AVP event.
The Maestrinis dominated the winner’s bracket all weekend. In the final, they topped fifth-seeded Teegan Van Gunst and Aurora Davis, 21-16, 21-15.
“We came here to give our best, and we did it," Lili Maestrini said in an AVP release.
The Maestrinis also beat Van Gunst and Davis in a morning match in a winners' bracket quarterfinal, 21-18, 24-22. In the semifinal round in the afternoon, the Maestrinis defeated seventh-seeded Allie Wheeler and Deahna Kraft in a highly competitive match, 18-21, 21-12, 15-12.
Larissa Maestrini is a three-time Olympian who won a bronze medal in 2012 representing Brazil.
Caldwell and Lee, 10th seeded and playing together for the first time, pulled off an impressive run in the winners' bracket. They defeated fourth-seeded Avery Drost and Chase Frishman in the final, 21-15, 21-18.
Caldwell and Lee set the tone Sunday morning, beating third-seeded Andrew Dentler and Skylar del Sol 21-17, 21-17 in a quarterfinal match. In the semifinals, they defeated fifth-seeded Timothy Brewster and Kyle Friend, 13-21, 21-17, 15-9.
"We're stoked. We’re ready to train the next two weeks" to prepare for an Aug. 5-7 tournament in Atlanta, Lee said in the release.
Lee is a three-time Olympian with the men’s indoor team. He won a gold medal in 2008, placed fifth in 2012 and earned a bronze in 2016. He was named AVP Newcomer of the Year in 2019.
The three-day, $50,000 Atlantic City Open was the seventh of 16 tournaments on the AVP schedule.
AVP competition director John King says the tour plans to continue to come to Atlantic City for years.
Rafael Ortiz, of Pleasantville, sends a shot back to the other side. His playing partner is Jameel Epps, of Absecon. “I thank God for everything — for giving us the opportunity to play volleyball at a high level, and do it healthy and safely, out here,” Epps said.
Sean Casiao, of Little Egg Harbor Township, dives to keep the ball in play during the AVP’s Atlantic City Open on the Albany Avenue beach Saturday. “I love the volleyball atmosphere. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming, honestly. If you need something, someone is always there to help you out no matter what,” he said.
Kevion Luo, of Egg Harbor Township, serves the ball during the AVP’s Atlantic City Open on Saturday at the Albany Avenue beach.
On July 23 2022, in Atlantic City, the AVP Atlantic City Open Tournament was underway, with multiple beach volleyball teams competing. Sean Casiao of Little Egg Harbor leaps into a strike on the ball.
On July 23 2022, in Atlantic City, the AVP Atlantic City Open Tournament was underway, with multiple beach volleyball teams competing. (l-r) Kevion Luo of Egg Harbor Township sets up the ball for his teammate Jacob Park of Wayne.
On July 23 2022, in Atlantic City, the AVP Atlantic City Open Tournament was underway, with multiple beach volleyball teams competing. (l-r) Jameel Epps of Absecon sets up a return strike for teammate Rafael Ortiz, from Pleasantville.
