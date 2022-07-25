 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Maestrinis, Caldwell and Lee win Atlantic City Open championships

The beach volleyball team of Larissa Maestrini and Lili Maestrini won the women's championship at the Atlantic City Open on Sunday at the Albany Avenue beach.

The win was the third of the Association of Volleyball Professionals Tour Series season for the Brazilian duo on the AVP Tour Series. The playing partners, who also are married, also won the Muskegon Open on June 12 and the Denver Open on July 3.

The team of Cody Caldwell and David Lee won the Atlantic City Open men’s title, the first champonship for both players in an AVP event.

The Maestrinis dominated the winner’s bracket all weekend. In the final, they topped fifth-seeded Teegan Van Gunst and Aurora Davis, 21-16, 21-15.

“We came here to give our best, and we did it," Lili Maestrini said in an AVP release.

The Maestrinis also beat Van Gunst and Davis in a morning match in a winners' bracket quarterfinal, 21-18, 24-22. In the semifinal round in the afternoon, the Maestrinis defeated seventh-seeded Allie Wheeler and Deahna Kraft in a highly competitive match, 18-21, 21-12, 15-12.

Larissa Maestrini is a three-time Olympian who won a bronze medal in 2012 representing Brazil.

Caldwell and Lee, 10th seeded and playing together for the first time, pulled off an impressive run in the winners' bracket. They defeated fourth-seeded Avery Drost and Chase Frishman in the final, 21-15, 21-18.

Caldwell and Lee set the tone Sunday morning, beating third-seeded Andrew Dentler and Skylar del Sol 21-17, 21-17 in a quarterfinal match. In the semifinals, they defeated fifth-seeded Timothy Brewster and Kyle Friend, 13-21, 21-17, 15-9.

"We're stoked. We’re ready to train the next two weeks" to prepare for an Aug. 5-7 tournament in Atlanta, Lee said in the release.

Lee is a three-time Olympian with the men’s indoor team. He won a gold medal in 2008, placed fifth in 2012 and earned a bronze in 2016. He was named AVP Newcomer of the Year in 2019.

The three-day, $50,000 Atlantic City Open was the seventh of 16 tournaments on the AVP schedule.

