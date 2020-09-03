Madie Gibson, on Wednesday, was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's 40th Anniversary Women's Soccer Team.
The team highlights some of the best student-athletes in MAAC history, the conference said in the news release. The MAAC consists of NCAA Division I programs from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.
Gibson was a three-sport star athlete at Lower Cape May Regional High School, playing soccer, basketball and lacrosse. She was a four-time Press All-Star, graduating as the 2014 Press Player of the Year and the school's leading goal scorer in soccer with 126. She scored more than 800 points in basketball and 124 goals in lacrosse.
After graduating in 2014, Gibson went to Monmouth University. A fifth-year senior in 2019, she made the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region First Team, the All-MAAC First Team and became the first Monmouth women's soccer played to be named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List.
Starting all 19 games at the forward position, her 22 points were tied for most on the team. Gibson was also second on the team with eight goals. A knee-injury prevented her from playing as a true freshman in 2014, and she was named the MAAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.
Gibson graduated Month tied for fifth in program history with 35 goals, second with 32 assists and fifth with 102 points. Her 102 points also put her ninth all-time in the conference. She was the 2016 Eastern Conference Player of the Year and 2016 MAAC Player of the Year, and Monmouth's first three-time all region selection.
Gibson now plays professionally for Gintra Universitetas, which competes in A Lyga, the top women's league in Lithuania.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.