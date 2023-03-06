Caleb Fields faced adversity this college basketball season.

The Wildwood Catholic Academy graduate and Fairfield University graduate student scored in doubles figures in nine of the Stags' first 10 games this season.

But a midseason slump hit. Fields faced a choice.

“Adversity is real,” Fields said. “It hit me. It's just how you face it. You can either face it or you can run from it. I chose to face it.”

The 6-foot-2 guard will have a homecoming this week when the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Seventh-seeded Fairfield (13-17) will play No. 10 seed and defending champion Saint Peter’s in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“To have a chance to compete for a championship,” Fields said, “in what is basically my hometown is going to be a blessing.”

Fields is back to the form he showed earlier this season. He scored 15 points in a 64-51 loss at Canisius on Feb. 26. Fields built on that performance by making 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 8 3-pointers, and scoring 21 in a 92-82 win over Quinnipiac on Thursday. Fields is averaging 11.8 points and ranks third in the MAAC with 1.5 steals per game.

“He’s been really good,” Fairfield coach Jay Young said. “Started off the season incredibly well. Got sick and then got hurt and had probably eight to 10 games where he struggled. But he’s been playing much better lately. He’s one of those guys who has to step up his game .... and perform for us as we head to the tournament. He’s been a really good addition to our team.”

Fields didn’t deviate from his routine during his scoring slump.

“It just shows how strong I am as a player mentally and physically,” he said. “I just stayed the course. I stayed in the gym. I’m very religious. I did a lot of praying with my family and myself.”

Fields’ father, Larry, visited him during this period.

“We just worked out like we did when we were back at Wildwood Catholic,” Fields said. “We went back to the fundamentals. Nothing really changed. I just continued to put in the work."

Fields was The Press Boys Basketball Co-Player of the year as a Wildwood Catholic senior in 2018. He led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League title, averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Fields finished his scholastic career 1,665 points.

Fields, who has one more season of college eligibility left, spent his first three college seasons at Bowling Green, where he started 25 games and averaged 6.9 points in 2020-21. He redshirted at Bowling Green because of a preseason leg injury in 2021-22 and then transferred to Fairfield, which was one of the first schools to contact him when he entered the portal.

“Coach Young just kept it real with me,” Fields said. “He said, ‘If you want to be special, then we want you here. But if you don’t want to be special, then don’t come here.’ He said that straight to my face in front of my dad and my brother, and I just felt like this was the place for me.”

Fields is no stranger to Boardwalk Hall. He played a regular-season game in the arena as a Bowling Green sophomore in December 2019.

But this week will be different. A loss would end Fairfield's season.

The strength of the MAAC is its balance. Top-seeded Iona enters the tournament as the favorite, but there are no sure things this week. Second-seeded Saint Peter’s beat fourth-seeded Monmouth in last year’s final, while ninth-seeded Rider and 11th-seeded Quinnipiac made the semifinals.

“We feel like any other team going into the tournament,” Fields said “Anything can happen in March. The MAAC is a real scouted league. Everyone competes each night. A number one seed could lose to a No. 10 seed and vice versa. It’s a guard-oriented league.”

Fields spent the past few days trying to track down tickets for friends and family.

“I have to ask my teammates for some tickets. I have to talk to the coaches,” he said with a laugh. “Last time I played there it was like a home game for me.”