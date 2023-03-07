ATLANTIC CITY — Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Commissioner Rich Ensor spoke at a March 2020 news conference behind the stage at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall about the stunning decision to cancel the league's men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ensor had never shut down a tournament.

"I get the shivers every time I'm in this section of the building," Ensor said. "I still get choked up about that."

The commissioner addressed reporters in that same spot Tuesday, this time with much better news.

Ensor, MAAC Senior Associate Commissioner Jordan Confessore, Boardwalk Hall General Manager Jim McDonald and Visit Atlantic City President and CEO Larry Sieg talked about Monday's announcement that the league's NCAA Division I tournaments will remain at the historic seaside arena through 2026. Atlantic City won a competition with Albany, New York, and the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. This year's tournaments began Tuesday and will conclude Saturday with nationally televised title games.

Confessore, Ensor, Sieg and McDonald used the word "support" multiple times.

"I am very pleased to be able to announce this. It was a long process, one that took a lot of work and effort from the team that is up here and others that are busy with the games," said Ensor, adding they wanted to hold the news conference soon as possible because "we're very proud to be in Atlantic City. It's such a great venue for us."

The three-year extension that begins in 2024 happened for many reasons. The 22 MAAC teams and coaches have enjoyed playing in the resort over the past few years, and their feedback played a role in the decision, Ensor and Confessore said. All the needs required to run the tournament, such as accommodating hotels, various financial aspects and a great arena, were all met in Atlantic City and Boardwalk Hall, Ensor said.

League presidents voted 8-3 to extend the tournaments for the next three seasons at Boardwalk Hall.

"We are excited to be back," said Confessore, who oversaw the bidding process for the past six months.

The community also played a role, Ensor said. He referred to the multiple failed sports teams and events that have come through the city and said he did not want to see that happen again. Ensor grew up in Ocean County and has been coming to the resort since he was young, he said.

Ensor called Atlantic City a "destination city" that "is on the rise."

"They did not commit to Atlantic City like the MAAC has been committing," Ensor said of other events that have passed through. "The fact that we are here to renew this is a promise kept."

McDonald, GM of Boardwalk Hall for the venue management firm OVG360, echoed that.

"It is a big deal," McDonald said. "There were a lot of people looking for the car crash. Would this be another failed sporting event in Atlantic City? I think we have proven that differently."

Getting more people to Atlantic City is another positive element of the extension, McDonald said. The initial talks to bring the MAAC to Boardwalk Hall started in 2017, he said, adding he hoped the MAAC returns for many more years.

Saint Peter’s won the MAAC men’s title last season and became one of the nation’s biggest sports stories after making a run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Only 32 NCAA D-I conference basketball tournaments are held across the country, and one is in Atlantic City, McDonald noted.

"This is a first-class, Division I basketball tournament for both men and women," he said. "The action is amazing. The product on the court is first-class."

"We are really excited about this opportunity to continue our partnership with the MAAC," said McDonald, praising the MAAC, Visit Atlantic City, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and those at Boardwalk Hall who all "supported each other and worked tirelessly together to make this work."

Visit Atlantic City is a nonprofit created by the CRDA to draw convention business to Atlantic City.

Sieg said one-third of the population in the United States lives within a one-day drive of Atlantic City, "so that positions us to do any type of sporting events." He also said these types of events "generate millions of dollars into the economy."

"We truly appreciate (the MAAC's) partnership, and we look forward to many, many more years of success," Sieg said.