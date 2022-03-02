MAAC announces one-year extension for basketball championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) today announced, a one-year contract extension with Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to host the league’s basketball championships through 2023.

“The MAAC membership is pleased with the hosting agreement for the annual men’s and women’s basketball championships being extended in Atlantic City through March 2023," MAAC Commissioner Richard Ensor said in a statement. "As the region emerges from the pandemic that has impacted live sports and entertainment, the MAAC sees 2022 and 2023 as a tremendous opportunity to revitalize interest in MAAC basketball for the teams and fans travelling as well as the local community.”

The conference's deal with Boardwalk Hall was set to expire at the end of this year's tournament. This year's tournament runs from March 8-12.

The one-year extension will allow the conference to host the 2023 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from March 7-11, 2023.

“The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships is a significant sporting event for the destination to host for its caliber of college-level play, which brings in a projected $3 million in economic impact to the local community and businesses," Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Meet AC & Atlantic City Sports Commission, said in a statement. "The level of exposure Atlantic City receives during the televised programming on ESPN networks are unrivaled."

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

“We are excited to announce the renewal of our partnership with the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and that we will be once again hosting the 2023 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships,” said Jim McDonald, General Manager of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. “We look forward to showcasing our world class facility to the spectators and provide a great back drop and atmosphere for each of the participating university’s student athletes and coaches.”

