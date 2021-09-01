MAAC announces men's and women's basketball schedule, conference tourney to return to Atlantic City

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday its 2021-22 women's regular-season basketball schedule. The MAAC released its men's schedule last week.

For both men's and women's, each of the 11 programs in the conference will have a 20-game conference slate, playing each team once at home and away. The women's schedule starts when St. Peter's University travels to Niagara on Dec. 17. The men's kickoff when defending champion Iona travels to Marist on Dec. 1. Start times will be announced at a later date.

Marist won the women's title in 2020-21.

The men's and women's conference tournament will once again be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The tournament, which the resort will be hosting for its third straight season, is set for March 8-12.

The women's regular-season schedule will run from Dec. 17-March 5, with a one-week break from Dec. 22-Dec. 29. For the men's, competition will run from Dec. 1-Dec. 5 with each team playing two games. The remainder of the schedule will be from Dec. 31-March 5.

Rider (Lawrenceville, Mercer County), St. Peter's (Jersey City, Hudson County) and Monmouth (West Long Branch, Monmouth County) are the New Jersey schools in the MAAC.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

