Luis Sauri's 3 hits, 2 RBIs lead Buena: SJSSBL roundup

Luis Sauri had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Buena Blue Dawgs to a 3-2 victory over the Somers Point Captains in a South Jersey South Shore Baseball League game Thursday.

Sauri is a Buena Regional High School graduate.

Jim Kurtz Sr. homered for the Blue Dawgs, who improved to 10-4. Joey Kurtz, Zach Strouse and Luis Sauri combined for the victory on the mound. The Blue Dawgs are in second place in the league.

Mike Adelizzi had three hits for the Captain (1-12).

Northfield Cardinals 11, Egg Harbor Township Eagles 1: Justin Klemick hit a grand slam for Northfield (9-5). Cole Fowler went 2 for 3 with a double an RBI and a run. Cole Campbell hit a two-run homer. Julian Costa homered and added two RBIs. Derek Andrada struck out 10 in four innings to earn the win. He allowed just one run on one hit.

For EHT (7-8), Michael Tallarida homered.

South Jersey Surf 11, Egg Harbor City Knights 0: Carson Denham and Jack Wilkin combined for 12 strikeouts and just two hits hits in five innings. Kevin Foreman, Antonio Caraballo and Eric Fitzgerald each had multiple hits for the Surf (12-1), who are in first place in the league.

The Knights fell to 2-10.

