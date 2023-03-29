Luc Swedlund scored a game-high seven goals to lead the Stockton University to a 17-12 victory over Vassar in a nonconference game Tuesday.

It was the Ospreys third straight win.

Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City High School) scored three for the Ospreys (8-2). Reegan Capozzoli added two goals and two assists. Stockton led 4-0 after the first quarter and 9-5 at halftime.

Ryan Anderson had three assists and scored one. Colin Hopkins scored twice, and Ethan Fought had two assists. Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) and Dante Poli each scored once. Tyler Horvath led with 10 ground balls, and Colin Bernstein added seven.

Bernstein made 14 saves.

Baseball: Stockton scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 13-10 victory over Immaculate in a nonconference game.

Antonio Gatti and Frank Bellezza each went 2 for 4. Gatti scored twice and drew a walk. while Bellezza scored once. Freshman Kevin Novobilsky had a grand slam. Tommy Talbot finished with three RBIs, and Tucker Elder added two. Nick Avagnano and Robbie Ford each had three runs.

Zack McCabe earned the win on the mound. He struck out six in five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Reece Miller picked up his second save of the season, striking out two in one inning.