LPGA Tour veteran and a rookie from Nigeria earn last 2 spots in 144-player field for ShopRite LPGA Classic

Vicky Hurst and Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh played their way into the final two spots in the ShopRite LPGA Classic field Monday.

Playing on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township, Hurst won the 18-hole qualifying tournament with a 1-over 72. Oboh, of Nigeria, shot a 73. A field of 144 players will compete in the 54-hole tournament to be played Friday through Sunday.

Hurst is an LPGA Tour veteran who has won eight times on the EPSON Tour. The Classic will be her first LPGA Tour start of the year. Oboh will make her LPGA debut. She is the first Nigerian golfer to earn membership on the Ladies European Tour. Last week, she finished second in the The JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational for Black female golfers

Oboh and Hurst round out a field that includes several Classic champions, including 2021 winner Celine Boutier, and some of the world's top-ranked players, including Jin Young Ko (No. 1), Lydia Ko (No. 4), Nasa Haaoka (No. 7), Inbee Park (No. 9) and Brooke Henderson (No. 11).

Competing this week on sponsor exemptions will be rising high school senior Bailey Shoemaker, a University of Southern Cal commit; University of Florida rising junior Maisie Filler; and University of Kentucky junior Laney Frye. Shoemaker and Frye both competed in last week in the U.S. Women’s Open, with Shoemaker finishing tied for 49th. Filler will compete in her second LPGA Tour event after making her debut at the 2021 Pelican Women’s Championship in November after being the low amateur in that tournament’s Monday qualifier.

The Classic will have live network coverage for the first time in its history. CBS will televise the final two hours of Sunday's final round, which also will be streamed on Paramount+. Golf Channel will televise the tournament Friday and Saturday, plus the first hour of Sunday's final round.

At last year's ShopRite LPGA Classic, dozens of nonprofit organizations received more than $1.5 million in donations. Over the years, ShopRite has donated nearly $40 million to charities through its relationship with the LPGA.

