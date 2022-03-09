Lower's Kyle Tester powers through first two rounds of pro surfing event

Lower Township's Kyle Tester had an impressive debut Wednesday in Day 1 of a major Florida surfing contest.

Tester powered through the Rounds of 96 and 64 at the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro, a World Surf League North America Qualifying Series event in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

In the Heat 2 of the Round of 96, Tester advanced by finishing second to Greyson Grant. Tester's two highest waves scored at 5.4 and 5.6 for a total of 11 points. Grant's two highest waves were 7.5 and 6.5 for a total of 14.

In the Round of 64, Tester again finished second this time in Heat 1. His two highest wave scores of 6.25 and 3.90 gave him a total of 10.15 points, which was enough to finish second to Evan Geiselman (16.35).

Next up in the Round of 32 on Thursday, Tester faces a tough heat that includes reigning event winner Kei Kobyashi, former Ron Jon Quiksilver Junior Pro winner Ryland Rubens and Crosby Colapinto.

The top two point scorers in each heat advance to the next round.

The contest returned to Florida's beaches this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and runs until March 13.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 mmelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

