Lower Township surfer eliminated from Florida pro event

Lower Township's Kyle Tester was eliminated Thursday in the Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro surfing event in Florida and finished in 17th place.

Tester finished third in Heat No. 3 in the Round of 32 with a two-wave score of 8.5 points. His two best waves scored 4.75 and 3.75 to finish behind defending event champion Kei Kobyashi (11.4) and Crosby Colapinto (11.3). Only the top two finishers in each heat advance to the next round.

The event is part of the World Surf League North America Qualifying Series and is being held in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Tester is also scheduled to compete in the Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro Junior that's also being held this week in Cocoa Beach. He will be competing in Heat No. 2 of the Round of 32.

Linwood's Seamus Carey surfed in Heat 2 in the Round of 40 but finished fourth with wave scores of 2.7 and 4.15 for a total of 6.85. Tanner Vodraska (11.6) and Kai Kushner (9.4) advanced in that heat.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 mmelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.