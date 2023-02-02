LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Cape May Regional boys basketball team snapped Absegami’s six-game winning streak Thursday.

Ty Bonner scored 12 points to lead the Caper Tigers to a 64-53 victory over the Braves in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.

The Caper Tigers improved to 17-4, while the Braves fell to 16-7. Lower defeated Absegami 66-52 on Jan. 13.

Bonner made two crucial 3s in the second quarter to give Lower a 36-21 lead at halftime Thursday. The Caper Tigers led 51-45 after three quarters.

“I feel good,” said Bonner, a 15-year-old freshman. “It’ll be really good power points (for the playoffs). This is a very good win for us.”

Lower led 18-15 after the first quarter. Absegami had led 11-4, but the Caper Tigers’ Mike Cronin scored a basket and later hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 11-9. Macky Bonner then made a layup to tie the score 11-11.

Baseem Taliaferro gave the Braves a 13-11 lead, but Cronin tied the score 13-13. Lower’s Auri Wright made a 3 to give his team a 16-13 lead.

“They are a very good team,” Lower coach Scott Holden said of Absegami. “Their staff has done a very good job over there. A couple years ago they were pretty down, and now they are as competitive as anything. So, we knew it was always going to be a tough game.”

The second quarter was back-and-forth. Absegami tied the score 20-20, 28-28 and 31-31 after Lower took the lead. The Braves’ Charles Jerkins, who made two 3s in the second, hit a long-range shot to give his team a 31-28 lead.

Ty Bonner responded with a 3 to tie game, and teammate Oguer Nunez made a basket to give Lower a 33-31 lead. Bonner made another 3 with about 50 seconds left, and Lower led 36-31 at halftime.

The Braves’ Hassan Bey also made two 3s in the second quarter. Jerkins made five 3s for the Braves.

“My teammates give me the confidence to shoot shots,” Bonner said. “And I am confident shooting when I’m open.”

The Caper Tigers’ Braswell Thomas opened the third with a putback. After Macky Bonner’s defensive rebound, Jacob Bey extended Lower’s lead to 40-31.

Jerkins made his fifth 3 of the game to cut the Braves deficit to 40-36. Lower extended its lead to 45-36 after Macky Bonner’s 3.

Macky Bonner, Ty’s older brother, led the team with 14 points. Bey scored 13, Cronin scored 10, and Thomas added six.

“We feel good,” the younger Bonner said. “We play Middle (Township) soon, so we have to get ready for that.”

Absegami’s Taliaferro and Jerkins each scored to make it 45-40. Lower closed out the third on a 6-5 run and led 51-45.

The game started with a good show of sportsmanship.

When the game started, Lower’s Archie Lawler was able to score uncontested under the basket. Lawler tore his anterior cruciate ligament earlier in the season. The Braves allowed him to take the shot. Afterward, he went to the bench.

“I want to give credit to Absegami for letting us do that for Archie Lawler,” said Holden, noting the team was 9-0 before Lawler’s injury. We are playing for him, and it was nice to see him get in the box score.”

For Absegami, Jerkins scored a game-high 23. Bey scored 13, and Isiah Akpassa added nine. Taliaferro scored six, and Jermyis McIntrye-Burroughs added two.

Absegami only scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

“We were just trying to keep them in front of us,” Holden said of Lower’s strategy fourth. “We extended a little half-court defense, a zone defense, and luckily they weren’t shooting as well as the first half.”