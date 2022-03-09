 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
MLB

Lower Cape May grad Matt Szczur announces retirement from baseball

Phillies Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Matt Szczur hits an RBI double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

Former major league baseball player Matt Szczur, a Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, announced his retirement from baseball Monday on Twitter.

“Baseball is and always will be a part of me, but it’s time to trade in my bat for a brush. I’m looking forward to being a husband, father, family member, and friend,” he tweeted.

Szczur, 32, is also an artist and will work on those projects.

The highlight of his career was playing for the 2016 Chicago Cubs, who won the World Series that year. He was drafted by the Cubs in the fifth round out of Villanova University in 2010 and made his major league debut for the Cubs on Aug. 17, 2014, against the Mets. Szczur was an outfielder who played all three positions but usually left field. He was also a pinch hitter.

One highlight from the World Series season was a grand slam he hit against the Atlanta Braves on April 29, 2016.

He played in 202 games for the Cubs from 2014-17 and hit .243 with eight homers, 40 RBIs and seven doubles.

Szczur’s final two years in the majors were with the San Diego Padres in 2017-18. In 161 games for the Padres, he hit .215 with four home runs. He was also later in the Diamondbacks, Phillies and Cardinals organizations.

He hit .231 for his career, with 12 homers and 61 RBIs in 363 major league games.

St. Louis Cardinals 2021 Baseball

Szczur

 Mary DeCicco, MLB Photos via AP

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

