Louie Barrios IV runs for 2 TDs, throws for another in DelVal win: College notebook

Louie Barrios IV ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for the Delaware Valley University football team in a 34-10 win over Lebanon Valley.

The junior quarterback and Cedar Creek High School graduate ran for 53 yards. He also went 4 for 13 for 106 yards and threw an interception.

Also in DelVal’s win, WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) returned a kick 27 yards. LB Ahamd Jones (Atlantic City) made five tackles. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 42 yards on three punts, including one inside the 20-yard line.

The Aggies are 7-0 and ranked 14th nationally by d3football.com. Barrios has completed 82 of 152 passes for 1,041 yards, 11 TDs and five interceptions.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) had three catches for 10 yards and rushed for 5 yards on five carries in Vanderbilt’s 55-0 loss to Georgia.

DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made four tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in Delaware State’s 28-7 win over Norfolk State.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made eight tackles in Hampton’s 38-37 win over Albany.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) made two catches for 30 yards in Northern Arizona’s 56-27 loss to UC Davis.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made seven tackles and picked off a pass in Villanova’s 20-10 loss to Richmond.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) made one of two field goal attempts, a 40-yarder, and hit both PATs in Bloomsburg’s 17-9 win over Lock Haven.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed 30 times for 277 yards and a TD in Virginia Union’s 27-24 overtime win against Bowie State to improve to 7-0. Byers is leading all of NCAA Division II with 1,373 yards and is tied for the lead with 14 TDs.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made five tackles and broke up a pass in Albright’s 27-21 overtime loss to King’s.

WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) caught five passes for 57 yards, including a 23-yard TD, in Kean’s 24-13 loss to Christopher Newport. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made a game-high 17 tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss.

DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made eight tackles, including one sack, in Montclair State’s 18-15 loss to The College of New Jersey. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made four tackles, including one for a loss, and had a QB hit. DB Andrew Vernieri (Barnegat) added two tackles.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) went 26 for 27 with 272 yards, four TDs and two interceptions in Muhlenberg’s 34-27 loss to Johns Hopkins. He added 23 yards rushing on seven carries.

WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) caught two passes for 38 yards in Rowan’s 14-9 win over William Paterson. DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland) and DB Amin Bailey (Pleasantville) each made a tackle.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) made two tackles in Western New England’s 28-25 loss to Salve Regina.

LB Tallen Murray (St. Joseph) made three tackles in Wilkes’ 28-0 win over Misericordia.

Men’s soccer

Jack Sarkos (Mainland) scored the game-tying goal in the 78th minute of Lehigh’s 2-2 draw with Navy

Colin Beasley (ACIT) had an assist in Rutgers’ 2-0 win over Stony Brook.

Kody Besser (Lacey Township) had an assist in Bloomsburg’s 3-2 win over Lock Haven.

Matt Brook (Ocean City) scored in Arcadia’s 1-1 draw with Widener. He scored in a 1-1 draw with DeSales. For DeSales, Caden Sundermann (Pinelands Regional) played all 90 minutes on defense.

Brian Sharkey (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Centenary.

Michael Balestriere (St. Augustine) scored in Immaculata’s 4-3 loss to Cabrini.

Eddie Proud (Middle Township) had an assist on the first goal and scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute of a 2-1 win over Immaculata. In a 5-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Jason DiFlilippo (Cedar Creek) scored.