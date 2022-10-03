 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Louer again chosen NJAC Rookie of the Week

Stockton University freshman Kate Louer was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for women’s volleyball Monday for the second time this season.

Louer, an outside hitter, had 14 kills and a team-best 13 digs in a 3-0 win over Montclair State University on Sept. 27, the Ospreys' only match of last week. It was her third double-double of the season. She also had a .303 hitting percentage.

The win over Montclair was Stockton coach Allison Walker’s 400th career victory.

Louer is sixth in the conference in kills (3.00 per set) this season and seventh in points (3.51 per set). She’s second on the team in kills (159) and digs (136) in 14 matches. Louer also has 18 blocks and 16 aces. So far this year, the freshman has been in double figures in kills 10 times and digs five times.

Louer VB 22.jpg

Louer
