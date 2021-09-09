Longtime WIP radio host Big Daddy Graham dies

Edward Gudonis, the fun-loving Philadelphia radio icon and longtime 94.1 WIP sports talker, better known to listeners as Big Daddy Graham, has died. He was 68.

Graham joined WIP in 1997 and spent two decades as the station's overnight host, where he became known for quirky segments and eccentric callers, veering into just about every subject imaginable. He was also known for performing wild stunts to open Wing Bowl, alongside morning show host Angelo Cataldi.

"WIP lost one of its best people, and this city lost one of its cherished, most talented entertainers," Cataldi said to open his show Thursday morning. 'We all here at WIP are devastated by the news ... we lost one of the greats."

The news of Graham's death led to an outpouring of support from longtime listeners and radio personalities across the city.

"Big Daddy Graham was a truly great guy who will forever be an enormous part of our lives and WIP," former program director Spike Eskin wrote on Twitter.,

Graham was something of a renaissance man. Over the course of his career, he was a well-known comedian, recording artist, and author, most recently cowriter of a revised edition of The Great Book of Philadelphia Sports Lists with fellow WIP host Glen Macnow.