Luc Swedlund and Dante Poli are a special duo.

The Stockton University men’s lacrosse standouts are close friends, roommates and possess great chemistry on the field. Swedlund and Poli both reached major milestones this month.

Swedlund became the second player in NCAA Division III history to reach 300 career goals in a 13-12 victory over Maritime on March 4. The first was Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Ryan Gebhardt. Through Friday, he had 328 goals, while Swedlund has 312.

Poli became the Ospreys’ all-time assist leader in a 22-9 win over Marymount on March 11. The senior attacker has 143 career assists. Rory McPeek set the previous record of 137 from 1997-2000.

“They are two totally different players, but the way that they work together is just incredible,” said Stockton coach Kevin Zulauf, noting that Poli scores and assists while Swedlund is mostly a scorer. “It’s so hard to put into words. I feel like I’ll fall short no matter what.

“Swedlund’s knack for scoring is unlike anything I’ve ever seen on a lacrosse field. Of anybody. He just knows where to be and scores goals. For Dante, to break that record was awesome as well. It’s pretty amazing for both of them. What these two have done here, like I said, it’s really remarkable.

Against Marymount, Poli broke the assist record on the first goal of the game. He made a pass to Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City), who scored about two minutes into the game.

Poli was “just overjoyed” and “happy to share it with my teammates,” he said.

“It definitely felt pretty cool,” said Poli, who graduated from Central Bucks South High School in Warrington, Pennsylvania. “With all the teammates around me, I obviously couldn’t have done it without them the last four years. All the players who I played with, stepping into the right spots and setting me up for the assist record, it’s awesome.”

Swedlund also holds the career records for points (379) at Stockton. One of the reasons the graduate student returned for his sixth season was to reach the 300-plus mark.

“It’s an unbelievable accomplishment, and it’s something I am extremely proud of,” said Swedlund, who graduated from Randolph High School in Morris County. “But at the same time, I have had the pleasure to play with some of the best players I could have ever imagined. I have had some of the best teammates.

“I definitely feel very grateful for breaking the record, but I am grateful for my teammates, past and present, who have helped me get there. And that’s really the biggest part for me.”

That includes Poli.

Along with the assist record at Stockton, Poli has the second-most points (318) in program history. Through seven games this season, Poli has 21 goals and a team-leading 19 assists. Swedlund and Poli each have a team-high 40 points. The two make each other better, and another reason Swedlund returned was to have another spring with Poli, he said.

“Dante and I, we are a dynamic duo,” said Swedlund, who has been teammates with Poli for five seasons. “We always seem to know where we are on the field without even looking. It’s truly remarkable. Not many people notice that, but we do. He’s a great leader, teammate and he’s very supportive.

“I owe a lot of goals I had in my career to No. 7 passing me the ball.”

Swedlund has scored a team-high 33 goals this season. He is averaging 4.71 goals per game, ninth most in the nation in NCAA Division III.

“It’s awesome playing with him,” Poli said. “I was so pumped up to have him come back this year and play with him again. There are not many people who can do what he does. A lot of people don’t realize what talent he has. And we complement each other very well.”

Tough new league

Last season, the Ospreys captured the Coastal Lacrosse Conference Tournament title, advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished 17-3. This season, Stockton (5-2) competes in the new Coastal Lacrosse Conference.

The Ospreys open league play at home April 1 against Salisbury, which last year captured the Coast-To-Coast Conference title. Salisbury, one of the nation’s top programs, defeated Stockton in the 2022 national tournament. The CLC features several other top programs, including Christopher Newport (6-0) and Kean (5-0).

The CSAC featured some teams that only had 11 or 15 players, and that made some games uncompetitive, Zulauf said. Stockton would not have to play its starters all game because the scores would be lopsided.

The CLC has far more competitive teams, and Zulauf, Poli and Swedlund love it.

“My mindset going forward is obviously winning the conference championship,” Poli said. “We just have to come together as a unit. … Just come together as a defensive unit and an offensive unit. Just try to win the next play.”

Competing in the new league is a challenge but great for the program, Swedlund said.

“It shows where this program is going,” he said. “We are on the rise and have been on the rise since I have been here. Now, we are playing against top-five teams. … We want to show everyone we are for real and belong with these guys.”