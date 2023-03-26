ATLANTIC CITY — Mark Goodman, in his own way, is a baseball hero.

The banker from Salt Lake City, Utah, somehow convinced his family to allow him to travel to Atlantic City for the I-95 fantasy baseball league auction this weekend. Goodman joined the league after hearing one of the league members, Matthew Selz, who works as a NASCAR fantasy expert, talk about the league on the radio.

“She’s amazing,” Goodman, 44, said of his wife, Sarah. “She understands this is one of my hobbies. She gets the camaraderie of the group.”

The I-95 league is all about competition and camaraderie. It began in 1992 with seven teams. Members come and go over the years. The auction was held Saturday in the Shore Conference Room at Courtyard by Marriott Atlantic City Beach Block. Goodman traveled the farthest, but other members came from up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia.

League members look forward to this day each year. Saturday’s draft had even more meaning, because it was the first held without Dave Silberfeld, a Brigantine resident who died in January at the age of 54. His family founded the league, and it grew out of the Silberfeld family’s passion for Strat-O-Matic baseball. Silberfeld’s photograph was on a table right next to the league trophy during Saturday's auction.

“They spearheaded this thing,” said league member Justin Carlucci, who is Silberfeld’s cousin. “It turned out to be pretty competitive. It’s bizarre being here without (Silberfeld).”

It started with baseball

The I-95 auction is similar to drafts and auctions held by numerous other leagues at countless locations around the country this spring, as fantasy sports enthusiasts get ready for the baseball season, which starts Thursday. An estimated 62.5 million people played fantasy sports in 2022, according to the The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association.

The association says 54% of those people played fantasy football, but baseball is No. 2 at 25%.

Football may be more popular, but the fantasy sports world began with baseball.

The I-95 league was founded before the internet and fantasy sports websites that compiled statistics. Back then, the league statistics were mailed to team owners once a week. Nowadays, owners can get up-to-the-second updates on how their team is doing on their computers and smartphones.

Depending on the year, the league has had as many as 22 members. The entry fee is $250. The league began to hold its draft in Atlantic City a few years ago because of the resort’s centralized location.

“It’s family oriented,” said Carlucci, who grew up in Long Island, New York, lived in Brigantine last year and now lives in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. “There’s no random person in the league. Everyone has a tie to someone who is still in the league or who was in the league.”

Draft day

Fantasy players love the competition the season brings.

But what they wait all year for is auction or draft day.

The I-95 league began its auction shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a Bloody Mary toast to lifelong members and finished up around 6 p.m. Some members got into town Friday night and had dinner at Old Homestead Steak House at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

On Saturday, members stared at statistics on their laptops and shouted out bids for players. They took a pizza break before getting right back to the action. Members wore baseball jerseys and T-shirts.

Phil Selz, 64, who is in the league with his son Matthew, wore a Nationals jersey because he’s a Washington season ticket holder.

“Getting together is what it’s all about,” said Phil Selz, a Burke, Virginia resident.

These days, it would have been easy to hold the auction via zoom. But the I-95 league remains committed to in-person meetings.

“There’s such an intimate vibe between everybody in it,” Carlucci, 33, said. “We became (like) family, friends. It’s obviously tough to get everybody together. I think it’s a testament to the group that we have that we’ve been able to keep it in person.”

The league is as much about the competition as it’s about making new friends and remembering old ones.

“Dave would want us to keep this tradition alive,” Carlucci said. “He loved this league. That’s an extra motivating factor for us to get together.”