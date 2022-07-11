Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational set for Tuesday, but weather iffy

The 24th annual Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport — weather permitting.

The female guards of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete in the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the singles row and the four-person surf dash.

Inclement weather is in the forecast for Tuesday, and the Longport Beach Patrol will make the final decision Tuesday morning on whether to hold the event. If postponed, it would be rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Longport dominated the event last year with 31 points to win the team title. Ventnor finished second with 12 points. Ocean City also had 12 points, but Ventnor took second place on the tiebreaker of a higher finish in the doubles-row.

Wildwood Crest won the team title in 2019. The event wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other events

The Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the 44th Street beach in Sea Isle City. The three competing patrols are Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Upper Township.

The races are the singles row, the paddle relay, the doubles row, the three-person run relay, the swim, the mixed doubles row and the surf dash.

The date of the Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race has been moved to 6:30 p.m. July 25 at 19th Street beach in Ship Bottom.