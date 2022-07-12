Longport Women's Invitational postponed to Wednesday

The 24th annual Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday due to high winds, rough surf and a strong current expected to build throughout the day.
The event will be held at 31st Avenue beach, near the Longport lifeguard house at 33rd Avenue.
The female guards of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete in the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the singles row and the four-person surf dash.
Longport dominated the event last year with 31 points to win the team title. Ventnor finished second with 12 points. Ocean City also had 12 points, but Ventnor took second place on the tiebreaker of a higher finish in the doubles-row.
Wildwood Crest won the team title in 2019. The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the 44th Street beach in Sea Isle City.
The three competing patrols are Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Upper Township. The races are the singles row, the paddle relay, the doubles row, the three-person run relay, the swim, the mixed doubles row and the surf dash.
On Long Beach Island, the date of the Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race has been moved to 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the 19th Street beach in Ship Bottom.
PHOTOS Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
Longport’s Megan Fox runs to the finish line to place first in the swim competition.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On Tuesday, in Longport, the annual Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held. Longport’s Megan Fox placed first in the swim competition.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos FOR THE PRESS
070821-pac-spt-races
Longport’s Kira McCully, left, and Taylor Phy celebrate after winning the doubles row at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Wednesday.
Longport’s Kira McCully, left, and Taylor Phy celebrate after winning the doubles row at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-races
Longport’s Kira McCully, left, and Taylor Phy launch their boat out to sea at the start of the doubles row at the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Wednesday. The duo won the race.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
070721-pac-spt-lifeguards
On July 7 2021, in Longport, the annual Women's Lifeguard Invitational, featuring doubles row, a swim, a paddleboard race, a singles row, and a surf-dash relay is held.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.