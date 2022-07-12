 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longport Women's Invitational postponed to Wednesday

The 24th annual Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday due to high winds, rough surf and a strong current expected to build throughout the day.

The event will be held at 31st Avenue beach, near the Longport lifeguard house at 33rd Avenue.

The female guards of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete in the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the singles row and the four-person surf dash.

Longport dominated the event last year with 31 points to win the team title. Ventnor finished second with 12 points. Ocean City also had 12 points, but Ventnor took second place on the tiebreaker of a higher finish in the doubles-row.

Wildwood Crest won the team title in 2019. The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other events

The Tri-Resort Lifeguard Championships will be held at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the 44th Street beach in Sea Isle City.

People are also reading…

The three competing patrols are Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Upper Township. The races are the singles row, the paddle relay, the doubles row, the three-person run relay, the swim, the mixed doubles row and the surf dash.

On Long Beach Island, the date of the Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race has been moved to 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the 19th Street beach in Ship Bottom.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

