Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational moved to Wednesday

The Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed due to the weather forecast of a storm.
The event has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport.
Support Local Journalism
Twelve of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will bring at least a partial lineup.
The event has five races, including the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the singles row and the four-person surf dash.
Wildwood Crest won the team title with 18 points in 2019, the last time the event was held. Ocean City scored 17 points for second place and Wildwood took third with 13.
The Longport Women’s Invitational, along with nearly all other area lifeguard events, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
