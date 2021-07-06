 Skip to main content
Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational moved to Wednesday
Longport women's lifeguards

Lifeguard teams compete in the surf dash during Longport Women's Lifeguards Invitational held at 33rd Avenue Beach in Longport, NJ. Tuesday July 12, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

 Edward Lea

The Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed due to the weather forecast of a storm.

The event has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport.

Twelve of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will bring at least a partial lineup.

The event has five races, including the doubles row, the swim, the paddleboard race, the singles row and the four-person surf dash.

Wildwood Crest won the team title with 18 points in 2019, the last time the event was held. Ocean City scored 17 points for second place and Wildwood took third with 13.

The Longport Women’s Invitational, along with nearly all other area lifeguard events, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

