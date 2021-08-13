Longport wins South Jersey Lifeguard Championships; Sea Isle City 2nd, Margate 3rd

LONGPORT — The streak continued Friday.
And the sweep of the three biggest beach competitions this summer was complete.
Joey Tepper won the swim in 15 minutes, 56.36 seconds at the 81st edition of the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships at the 33rd Avenue beach to lead the Longport Beach Patrol to its fifth straight team title.
Longport won with 12 team points overall. Sea Isle City was second with nine points. Margate was third with eight. Ventnor and Wildwood Crest each finished with five points. Ventnor won the tiebreaker for fourth place due to a better finish in the doubles row.
All 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association competed in the three-race event, which is considered the last leg of the “Big Three.”
Longport also won the other two — the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships on July 30 and the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races on Aug. 6.
Tepper won the swim at each event.
“It feels good. I always like to do the best that I can,” said Tepper, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate and rising sophomore swimmer for the University of Tennessee. “It just feels good to go out there and do my best.”
Winning on his home beach wasn’t as special as just winning, Tepper said. For him, swimming in the ocean is the same. No matter the location, he brings 100%.
This was most likely his last race this summer.
“It feels good to go out on a high note,” Tepper said.
Margate’s Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy won the doubles row (15:39.53) for the fourth time in five years. It was their third straight victory in the event at the South Jersey Championships.
“I got second three or four times, (so) I don’t take any of these for granted,” Graves said. “This is as sweet as the first one.”
For Graves, the victory was even more meaningful as he and his rowing partner defeated Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, who won at the Dutch Hoffman and Margate Memorial races.
On Friday, Sea Isle City’s Danny Rogers and Pat Scannapieco finished second (15:42.26). McGrath and Duffey placed third (15:43.66). With the win, Gowdy now has 13 South Jersey Championships victories, the most all-time. Twelve were doubles wins, and one came in the singles row.
Avalon rookie Dolan Grisbaum finished second in the swim (16:01.01). The Ocean City recent graduate was also second at the other two “Big Three” events. But he said Friday was his closest yet.
Tepper agreed.
“Dolan was pushing me the whole time, especially at the end there,” he said.
Tepper was The 2020 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year. Grisbaum, who won the award this year, is committed to swim at Boston University. The standout swimmers are good friends.
Margate’s Zach Vasser was third in the swim (16:54.79).
“I think it paid off,” said Grisbaum, who will race one more time this summer, at the John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races on Aug. 20. “I came up a little short, but I’m happy with the outcome.
“I’m going to go in for my freshman year of college, and I’m super stoked for that. I’m looking forward to coming back next year.”
Grisbaum won the swim at the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races, the Cape May County Championships and the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races.
He said his first lifeguard season was a success.
“Avalon is awesome,” Grisbaum said. “Chief Matt (Wolf) and Captain (Ryan) Black do a great job running the program. So happy I chose Avalon over any other patrol. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Sea Isle’s Rogers won the singles row. With only three races, every point (5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places) was important.
That performance helped, along with his second-place finish in the doubles row, push Sea Isle to second place in team scoring.
“It was a really good race by everyone,” Rogers said. “It was close.”
The 19-year-old said the conditions were flat, but “it was fun. It was a good time.”
Competing in the singles row so soon after the doubles row is not easy.
The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships began in 1924. It was discontinued a few time, but has been held each summer since 1949 except for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s all about the start and turn, and obviously the finish,” Rogers said of his winning singles row. “I was just trying to stay as long as I could. My arms were (tired) from the doubles. … It was a good race.”
