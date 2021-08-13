Longport wins South Jersey Lifeguard Championships; Sea Isle City 2nd, Margate 3rd

This was most likely his last race this summer.

“It feels good to go out on a high note,” Tepper said.

Margate’s Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy won the doubles row (15:39.53) for the fourth time in five years. It was their third straight victory in the event at the South Jersey Championships.

“I got second three or four times, (so) I don’t take any of these for granted,” Graves said. “This is as sweet as the first one.”

For Graves, the victory was even more meaningful as he and his rowing partner defeated Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, who won at the Dutch Hoffman and Margate Memorial races.

On Friday, Sea Isle City’s Danny Rogers and Pat Scannapieco finished second (15:42.26). McGrath and Duffey placed third (15:43.66). With the win, Gowdy now has 13 South Jersey Championships victories, the most all-time. Twelve were doubles wins, and one came in the singles row.

Avalon rookie Dolan Grisbaum finished second in the swim (16:01.01). The Ocean City recent graduate was also second at the other two “Big Three” events. But he said Friday was his closest yet.

Tepper agreed.