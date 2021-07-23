Longport wins Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational by 1 point

OCEAN CITY — The Longport Beach Patrol won two of the five races Thursday and won the team title of the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational by one point.
Longport scored 14 points, and Cape May, with one win, finished second with 13 points. Brigantine had two second-place finishes and was third with 12.
Scoring in each race was 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. Times were not available.
"It's cool to win the team (title)," said Longport rower Kira McCully, 22. "It's awesome that we're starting to compete like our guys' team."
The Longport women also won the team championship of their home event, the Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational, on July 7.
On Thursday, Longport's Megan Fox won the box swim, which had a rectangular course in the ocean. Fox had about 10 minutes of rest before doing the paddleboard leg of Longport's winning medley relay.
Katie McClintock got the lead for Longport in the swim leg of the medley relay, and Fox increased it in the paddleboard leg. The crew of McCully and Taylor Phy did the doubles-row leg and made it an easy win for Longport.
"It felt great," said Fox, 17. "I had a lot of momentum from the swim, and that helped me do well in the paddleboard. You use the same muscles in swimming and paddleboarding, but it felt different."
The medley relay was a new race at this year's Ocean City Women's Invitational. "It was fun," said Phy, 23. "We had a lot of good athletes doing what they specialize in."
Cape May's Kennedy Campbell won the paddleboard race, finishing a few yards ahead of Wildwood's Bella Taylor. The race had an M-shaped course in the ocean.
Campbell also won that event at the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships on July 9 in Wildwood Crest.
"It feels good to win this race at the County's, and now this," said Campbell, 18. "I try not to look behind me because that would slow me down."
Margate sisters Olivia and Claudia Scherbin won the first race, the row-swim. In that race, doubles crews row out to flags about 200 yards from shore, and one of the rowers from each boat jumps out and swims back and runs to the finish line.
Margate led at the flag, and Olivia Scherbin swam back to shore for the win. Both sisters were first-team Press All-Stars for the Ocean City High School girls swimming team, and Claudia also rowed for the Red Raiders. Claudia is a rising sophomore for the Clemson University women's crew team, and Olivia is a rising senior at Ocean City.
"I'm not a rower, just a swimmer," said Olivia Scherbin, 17, who is two years younger than her sister. "Claudia had us in first (place). She's really strong and got us out there. I helped a little."
The Wildwood Crest team of Abby Thompson, Emie Frederick, Christina Adams and Sofia Jurusz won the final race, the surf dash.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.