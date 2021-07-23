Longport wins Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational by 1 point

The medley relay was a new race at this year's Ocean City Women's Invitational. "It was fun," said Phy, 23. "We had a lot of good athletes doing what they specialize in."

Cape May's Kennedy Campbell won the paddleboard race, finishing a few yards ahead of Wildwood's Bella Taylor. The race had an M-shaped course in the ocean.

Campbell also won that event at the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships on July 9 in Wildwood Crest.

"It feels good to win this race at the County's, and now this," said Campbell, 18. "I try not to look behind me because that would slow me down."

Margate sisters Olivia and Claudia Scherbin won the first race, the row-swim. In that race, doubles crews row out to flags about 200 yards from shore, and one of the rowers from each boat jumps out and swims back and runs to the finish line.

Margate led at the flag, and Olivia Scherbin swam back to shore for the win. Both sisters were first-team Press All-Stars for the Ocean City High School girls swimming team, and Claudia also rowed for the Red Raiders. Claudia is a rising sophomore for the Clemson University women's crew team, and Olivia is a rising senior at Ocean City.