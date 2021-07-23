 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longport wins Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational by 1 point
0 comments

Longport wins Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational by 1 point

{{featured_button_text}}

OCEAN CITY — The Longport Beach Patrol won two of the five races Thursday and won the team title of the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational by one point.

Longport scored 14 points, and Cape May, with one win, finished second with 13 points. Brigantine had two second-place finishes and was third with 12.

Scoring in each race was 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. Times were not available.

"It's cool to win the team (title)," said Longport rower Kira McCully, 22. "It's awesome that we're starting to compete like our guys' team."

The Longport women also won the team championship of their home event, the Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational, on July 7.

On Thursday, Longport's Megan Fox won the box swim, which had a rectangular course in the ocean. Fox had about 10 minutes of rest before doing the paddleboard leg of Longport's winning medley relay.

Katie McClintock got the lead for Longport in the swim leg of the medley relay, and Fox increased it in the paddleboard leg. The crew of McCully and Taylor Phy did the doubles-row leg and made it an easy win for Longport.

"It felt great," said Fox, 17. "I had a lot of momentum from the swim, and that helped me do well in the paddleboard. You use the same muscles in swimming and paddleboarding, but it felt different."

The medley relay was a new race at this year's Ocean City Women's Invitational. "It was fun," said Phy, 23. "We had a lot of good athletes doing what they specialize in."

Cape May's Kennedy Campbell won the paddleboard race, finishing a few yards ahead of Wildwood's Bella Taylor. The race had an M-shaped course in the ocean.

Campbell also won that event at the Cape May County Lifeguard Championships on July 9 in Wildwood Crest.

"It feels good to win this race at the County's, and now this," said Campbell, 18. "I try not to look behind me because that would slow me down."

Margate sisters Olivia and Claudia Scherbin won the first race, the row-swim. In that race, doubles crews row out to flags about 200 yards from shore, and one of the rowers from each boat jumps out and swims back and runs to the finish line.

Margate led at the flag, and Olivia Scherbin swam back to shore for the win. Both sisters were first-team Press All-Stars for the Ocean City High School girls swimming team, and Claudia also rowed for the Red Raiders. Claudia is a rising sophomore for the Clemson University women's crew team, and Olivia is a rising senior at Ocean City.

"I'm not a rower, just a swimmer," said Olivia Scherbin, 17, who is two years younger than her sister. "Claudia had us in first (place). She's really strong and got us out there. I helped a little."

The Wildwood Crest team of Abby Thompson, Emie Frederick, Christina Adams and Sofia Jurusz won the final race, the surf dash.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Race results

Row-swim: 1. Margate (Claudia Scherbin, Olivia Scherbin); 2. Brigantine (Emma Schreiner, Fauve Haney); 3. Cape May (Becca Luft, Kate Donohue).

Paddleboard: 1. Kennedy Campbell, Cape May; 2. Bella Taylor, Wildwood; 3. Grace Emig, Brigantine.

Swim: 1. Megan Fox, Longport; 2. Adrienne Bilello, Wildwood Crest; 3. Molly Kowal, North Wildwood.

Medley relay: 1. Longport (Katie McClintock, Megan Fox, Kira McCully, Taylor Phy); 2. Brigantine (Kara Graybill, Grace Emig, Natalie Stinson, Abby Gragg); 3. Margate (Olivia Scherbin, Alexis Smallwood, Amanda Auble, Kristine Auble).

Surf dash: 1. Wildwood Crest (Abby Thompson, Emie Frederick, Christina Adams, Sofia Jurusz); 2. Ocean City (Morgan Decosta, Emily DiMarino, Ryann Styer, Kat Soanes); 3. North Wildwood (Julie Blackmon, Danielle Shead, Emily Nelson, Lauren Young).

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Packers Stars Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News