Longport wins its home race for fourth consecutive time

LONGPORT – The Longport Beach Patrol made a familiar great start to the beach patrol competition season Friday at the 50th Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races.

With Longport’s Mike McGrath (son of man for whom the event is named) and Sean Duffey winning the doubles row and swimmers Mason Bushay, Megan Fox and Michael Wojciechowicz sweeping the top three places, the home patrol dominated the first two races. Atlantic City’s Sean Blair won the singles row.

Longport’s team scoring system in its event has changed, and Longport won the team title with 14 points. Margate was second with 10 points and Atlantic City took third with nine.

“Sean and Mike did a great job in the doubles, and our swimmers did really well going 1-2-3,” first-year Longport Chief Tom Kresz said. “I’m really proud of our competitor. They gave it their all.”

A good crowd gathered at 33rd Avenue beach to watch the races. The five competing beach patrols were Longport, Margate, Ventnor, Atlantic City and Brigantine.

Longport, the dominant South Jersey patrol for the last five years, won the team title of its own event in 2018, 2019 and 2021, the last three times it was held. Margate won in 2017. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

McGrath and Duffey won the doubles by at least 50 yards in 16 minutes, 31.89 seconds. Brigantine’s Jack Savell and Joe Savell were second in 17:20.98, and Margate’s Chris Spiers and Hayden Smallwood took third in 17:25.45.

“We tried to row controlled and calm,” said Duffey, 39, the stern. “There was some chop, so we tried to stay clean in it. We haven’t had as much time to row this year, but we’re glad to be back. There were a lot of new crews this year.”

Longport swimming star Joey Tepper isn’t lifeguarding this year, but Bushay kept Longport winning the swim as he won it in 10:47. Fox was second in 11:01 and Wojciechowicz third in 11:31. It was Bushay’s first win against other patrols.

“I really pushed it on the way out and used the waves on the way in,” said Bushay, a 16-year-old rising senior at Mainland Regional High School.

Unlike most South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association events, the Longport Memorials allows for three swimmers from each patrol to compete in that race.

A.C.’’s Blair won the singles at the southern end of the beach in 5:04. McGrath caught a wave toward the end and made it fairly close, getting second in 5:06. Margate’s Bob Bechtel was third in 5:19. It was also Blair’s first win against other patrols.

“I got a little help from a wave, but I decided to stay in the bow and row instead of hopping back (in the stern) to shoot the wave,” said Blair, 21, a rising senior at Drexel University where he rows.

Note: The awards were presented in honor of the late William A Fiore, a longtime Longport mayor, commissioner and volunteer firefighter who recently died.