Longport takes 4 of 5 races to win Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships

Tepper won the paddleboard right before the swim, finishing in 7:20. Brigantine’s Lucas Hatch was second (7:46).

“It definitely tired me out,” he said of the paddleboard race.

“Usually in the swim, I dial my effort to 11 from start to finish. I knew it was going to be a race coming in because the offshore winds make it so much harder coming in. Instead of pounding it out from start to finish, I really tried to be super efficient in the first half. I knew I wasn’t going to have the energy to go all out from start to finish.

Tepper wanted to “hammer it out” on the way in. When the swimmers turned the corner in the ocean, he just barely had the lead over Grisbaum.

“We have known each other for maybe over a decade at this point,” Tepper said of Grisbaum. “It’s a lot different being a rower than being a swimmer. Rowers, they know each other from other beach patrols.

“Swimmers, we know each other from club swimming. It’s just always fun to see people you’ve known for awhile. It makes the race more exciting.”

Tepper was The Press 2020 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year. Grisbaum earned the honor this year and is committed to swim at NCAA Division I Boston University.