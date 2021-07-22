 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longport reclaims title in O.C. Women's Invitational
0 comments
featured
LIFEGUARD RACES

Longport reclaims title in O.C. Women's Invitational

{{featured_button_text}}

OCEAN CITY — The Longport Beach Patrol won the team title of the 17th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on Thursday by one point.

Longport won two races. Megan Fox won the box swim and the beach patrol also won the medley relay at the 34th Street beach.

Longport had 14 points. Cape May was second with 13 points and Brigantine finished in third place with 12 points.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For Longport in the medley relay, Katie McClintock did the swim, Fox did the paddleboard and the crew of Taylor Phy and Kira McCully did the double row for an easy victory.

Other race winners included Margate sisters Olivia and Claudia Scherbin in the row-swim, Kennedy Campbell of Cape May in the paddleboard and the Wildwood Crest team of Abby Thompson, Emie Frederick, Christina Adams and Sofia Jurusz won the surf dash.

The five-race event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harvey Cedars was the team champion in 2019 with 14 points. Ocean City was second with 13 points and Cape May had 12 for third. Longport, the 2018 champion, was fourth with 10 in the 2019 event.

The invitational has short quick races, including the row-swim, the paddleboard race, the box-swim, the medley relay and the four-person surf dash.

For more about Thursday’s event, go to PressofAC.com.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How far could the Dallas Cowboys go this year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News