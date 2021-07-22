Longport reclaims title in O.C. Women's Invitational

OCEAN CITY — The Longport Beach Patrol won the team title of the 17th annual Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on Thursday by one point.

Longport won two races. Megan Fox won the box swim and the beach patrol also won the medley relay at the 34th Street beach.

Longport had 14 points. Cape May was second with 13 points and Brigantine finished in third place with 12 points.

For Longport in the medley relay, Katie McClintock did the swim, Fox did the paddleboard and the crew of Taylor Phy and Kira McCully did the double row for an easy victory.

Other race winners included Margate sisters Olivia and Claudia Scherbin in the row-swim, Kennedy Campbell of Cape May in the paddleboard and the Wildwood Crest team of Abby Thompson, Emie Frederick, Christina Adams and Sofia Jurusz won the surf dash.

The five-race event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harvey Cedars was the team champion in 2019 with 14 points. Ocean City was second with 13 points and Cape May had 12 for third. Longport, the 2018 champion, was fourth with 10 in the 2019 event.

The invitational has short quick races, including the row-swim, the paddleboard race, the box-swim, the medley relay and the four-person surf dash.

